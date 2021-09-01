StarHub turns heads with Legal TV Box Store at Sim Lim Square

StarHub has launched a Legal TV Box Store at Sim Lim Square which offers discounts on StarHub TV+ box and plans for Singaporeans who wish to turn in their illegal TV box. StarHub's spokesperson told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that the unique pop-up store is its way of encouraging shoppers to move towards legitimate content sources. At the pop-up store, customers can experience first-hand StarHub's TV+ Box which also offers consumers a fully-integrated over-the-top streaming and linear viewing experience.

As of 1 September 2021, it is understood that the store has seen over a thousand people come in to experience StarHub TV+. The telco also reposted Instagram Stories of individuals checking out the store, as seen by MARKETING-INTERACTIVE. The Legal TV Box Store aims to positively interrupt the consumer journey of Singaporeans who go through the trouble of stopping by Sim Lim Square - known for its abundance of pirated TV boxes - with a legal TV box alternative.

The store was done in collaboration with The Secret Little Agency (TSLA) and its spokesperson told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that no effort was spared in crafting every detail, from cheesy starburst stickers, to the tacky movie poster wall, so that Singaporeans could get a familiar experience with "the awesomeness of StarHubs TV+ offer". “If you're headed to Sim Lim Square, it would likely be to purchase an illegal TV box. So it was only natural to create the Legal TV Box Store, here in the capital of pirated TV boxes and dodgy technology,” the spokesperson added.

The store will be open at Sim Lim Square for a few more weeks and is part of StarHub's wider campaign which is running through-the-line. This comes a month after StarHub launched an initiative to grant SG$120 worth of subscriptions and products to customers willing to part ways with pirate set-top boxes, which was launched in July. In exchange, customers will get free two-year rental of StarHub TV+ Box, and a plug-and-play Android TV-based media player with Ultra HD 4K support and fast WiFi connectivity.

The campaign followed the Ministry of Law's proposal that same month to repeal the Copyright Act with the new Copyright Bill to strengthen the copyright laws in Singapore. The move sought to ensure that copyright continues to reward the creation of works and incentivise creativity and that copyright works are reasonably available for the benefit of society and to support innovation respectively. Overall, StarHub also aims to encourage the move towards legitimate content sources ahead of time. Aligned with its electronic waste management ethos, StarHub will destroy and dispose of the pirate boxes in a responsible and sustainable way in partnership with a reputable e-waste recycler.

Meanwhile, TSLA was appointed in June to manage creative duties following a three-month pitch process. The team impressed StarHub with its collaborative culture, enthusiastic curiosity and fresh approaches.

