StarHub names Nikhil Eapen CEO

StarHub has named Nikhil Eapen CEO, effective 1 January 2021, taking over from Peter Kaliaropoulos who retired at the end of October this year. When choosing its new CEO, StarHub said the key criteria included strong leadership; senior executive experience in telco and adjacent industries; understanding of the new market dynamics around intense competition; strong track record of successful corporate transformation, enterprise and M&A backgrounds to grow the business; and experience with leading diverse teams to deal with the rapid changes in the highly competitive environment.

Eapen (pictured) was most recently deputy CEO of ST Telemedia, a strategic investor in communications and media, data centres, infrastructure technology businesses. He also helmed the role of president and group CEO of ST Telemedia’s Infrastructure Technology. He has 20 years of experience in the global ICT sector working with senior executive teams to drive growth and make synergistic investments in infrastructure and enterprise communications and technology, most recently building and acquiring cloud-centric platforms in IT, cybersecurity and enterprise software.

Prior to ST Telemedia, Eapen was an investment banker for over 18 years at Citigroup, working in the firm’s Hong Kong, New York and Southeast Asian offices. From 2008 to 2015, he was MD and head of Asia Pacific technology, media and telecommunications corporate and investment banking at Citigroup. Based in Hong Kong, Eapen led capital markets and M&A transactions across Southeast Asia, Greater China, India and the US.

Chairman of StarHub Terry Clontz said the appointment is the result of a rigorous and extensive global executive search.

"As an experienced executive with a proven track record of regional achievements and broad industry knowledge, my fellow directors and I are confident that Eapen is well qualified to lead StarHub in managing the challenges that operators face today, and to pursue new opportunities. We are delighted to welcome Eapen to the StarHub Group and look forward to working closely with him." he added.

