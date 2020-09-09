StarHub names new VP for brand and marcomms

StarHub has appointed Eva-Lotta Göthe (pictured) as its vice president, brand and marketing communications. In her new role, Göthe leads the brand and marketing communications team. She is also responsible for developing and implementing brand, marketing communications, social media, and media strategies to help customers identify with and connect to the StarHub brand better.

In a statement to Marketing, Cassie Fong, assistant vice president of corporate communications at StarHub, said Göthe brings 20 years of brand and marketing experience across multiple industries including telco, insurance, computer hardware, investment banking, availability services, and logistics. She was most recently with Telia Company, a telco operating in the Nordics and Baltics, where she helmed the role of group head of brand and employer brand strategy for four and a half years. According to her LinkedIn page, Göthe, in her previous role, developed and implemented brand and employer branding strategies, strategic and tactical marketing plans, PR strategies, messaging platforms and communications platforms. She also worked with customer insight and created propositions, managed procurement of communication agencies and international studies of target groups.