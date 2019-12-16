Spotify amplifies 'Wrapped' feature with regional campaign across 3 SEA markets

Music streaming platform Spotify has unveiled its "Wrapped" marketing campaign in three markets in Southeast Asia. This includes Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines.

The campaign is based off the company's annual Wrapped feature that curates individual listening data for users to recap. In markets such as Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines, the campaign will be live across OOH, digital, social and TV through the end of the year. It will feature local and international artists such as K-pop sensation BTS, Indonesian singer-songwriter Andmesh, "Original Pilipino Music" veteran Jose Mari Chan, Thai rapper F.HERO and others.

In Indonesia, Spotify will run a TVC across December that centers around a nostalgic favourite “I Heart You” by Indonesian band Sm@Sh, spotlighting it as the song that soundtracked the lives of fans throughout a decade. The creative will show a music fan across three different stages of life, while the song plays across each phase.

To reach fans in Jakarta, Spotify will also hold an activation at Central Park Mall from 20 to 22 December bringing Wrapped to life. The experiential activation will include a set of challenges such as lip-syncing, dance-along and photo opportunities tied to a range of K-pop groups including BTS, BLACKPINK, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Stray Kids, ATEEZ and (G)-IDLE.

“As the most popular global audio streaming service with 248m users worldwide, our annual Wrapped campaign uses Spotify’s data and insights to celebrate the quirky and wonderful ways people have listened to their favourite music and podcasts throughout the year and decade,” said Jan-Paul Jeffrey, Spotify’s head of marketing, Southeast Asia. “In Southeast Asia, we’ve created a campaign that highlights country-specific data stories that have shaped the region’s culture. Beyond the creatives, we have built exciting market-specific activations in Jakarta and Manila with the aim to bring the Spotify experience to life”.

In Thailand, Spotify will run a TVC across December that centres around 2019’s viral track “รักติด ไซเรน” from local drama "รักฉุดใจนายฉุกเฉิน" (My Ambulance) spotlighting it as the song that has soundtracked a music listener’s journey through different moments of 2019. “รักติดไซเรน” ranked as the eighth most streamed track on Spotify in Thailand this year. Spotify will have Wrapped creative across Siam Square’s digital billboard at the main BTS entrance until 27 December. The creative includes data highlights on K-pop sensation BTS, BLACKPINK and local acts The Toys, MEYOU, Polycat and Palmy.

Meanwhile in the Philippines, Spotify will run a TVC across December that centers around a nostalgic favourite “Kilometro” by Filipino singer Sarah Geronimo, spotlighting it as the song that soundtracked the lives of fans throughout a decade. The creative will show a music fan across three different stages of life, while the song plays across each phase. Spotify will take the campaign into the malls with a design-your-own tote bag activation. Offering fans the chance to bring their Spotify Wrapped data to life, the activation will require Spotify users to share their Wrapped data on social media, and have a key data point printed on their own-design tote bag.