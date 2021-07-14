SPH carries on data transformation strategy with Happy Marketer

SPH has renewed its appointment with dentsu International’s digital marketing agency Happy Marketer, a Merkle Company, to manage its data transformation journey. This makes it the agency’s fourth consecutive year of appointment.

As part of the appointment, Happy Marketer will provide support capabilities in the enterprise analytics tool Google Analytics 360 to ensure continued success in offering a single unified view of analytics and attribution. According to the agency, this has enabled SPH to better understand user behaviour and maximise its efforts in enhancing user experiences in the past few years.

Google Analytics 360 is an all-in-one solution that allows organisations to optimise their marketing efforts and deliver better customer experiences through a single platform. The use of Google Analytics 360, together with SPH’s proprietary content recommendation engine enabled by machine learning, will propel SPH to its next stage of growth, said the agency.

More people are going online and readers are consuming content and news digitally. Therefore, SPH will maintain its focus on the digital transformation of its business while it responds to changing consumer habits accelerated by COVID-19.

On Happy Marketer’s reappointment, Deb Goswami, head of data and analytics at SPH, said that the agency has “proven to be a valuable ally as SPH has engaged in this transformation over the past few years.” He also added that “as SPH continues to invest in its digital and data capabilities to attract and retain new readers on digital platforms, curating the appropriate data signals is a bedrock in crafting a customer-centric, engaging platform - whether it be via recommendation systems, automated content tagging or the ability to swiftly evaluate feature launches. Google Analytics 360 is an important tool in SPH's first-party data strategy that is increasingly relevant as we navigate a dynamic web ecosystem.”

Sanchit Mendiratta, MD of Happy Marketer, added that the agency has worked with SPH for the last three years to streamline its data collection from various offline and online systems into a single solution, for unified measurement and content planning. The core reporting capabilities have helped the newsroom make informed decisions on the kind of content that it should develop based on its readers’ needs. “We are at a point in time when browser changes are taking place and tracking by third-party cookies has started to cease. More importance will be placed on publisher’s first-party data and herein lies an opportunity for SPH to leverage on Google Analytics 360 to harness the power of its data as it progresses along the data maturity journey,” said Mendiratta.

Earlier this year in February, Happy Marketer also won the account for property portal 99 Group as digital partner. It is responsible for driving its data-led digital marketing roadmap through Google Analytics 360. According to the agency, it is the first such collaboration between the property platform and a digital marketing agency.

