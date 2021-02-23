Property portal 99 Group names Happy Marketer as digital partner

Property portal 99 Group has appointed dentsu International (dentsu) Singapore’s Happy Marketer, a Merkle company, to drive its data-led digital marketing roadmap through Google Analytics 360 - the first such collaboration between the property platform and a digital marketing agency.

Tapped for its experience with Google Analytics (GA) across industries and geographical markets, Happy Marketer, part of dentsu Singapore’s customer experience management (CXM) Group, will support 99 Group in transforming its customer journey, enhancing user experience, and boosting user acquisition on the property search portal.

Leveraging data from GA, Happy Marketer will partner 99 Group in analysing customer engagement trends on its website and app to build a robust blueprint for a more seamless customer experience. By creating a clear data foundation strategy, 99 Group will be able to benefit from clean data collection with consistent sharing across its Adtech and Martech platform.

Meanwhile, Happy Marketer will also work closely with 99 Group – whose brands include 99.co, iproperty.com.sg, SRX, and rumah123.com – to enhance data warehousing and map out clear digital marketing strategies that will propel it to the next phase of growth.

99 Group chief operating officer, Yan Phun, said: “Data is the lifeblood of a tech company such as ours. Our data footprint has grown along with the size of our company, so partnering with an experienced agency like Happy Marketer is a natural step in ensuring we realise the full potential of the data in our hands. We’re looking forward to insights that will enable us to continue delivering a delightful user experience as we embark on the next stage of 99’s development.”

Sanchit Mendiratta, data lead, dentsu Singapore, said, “We are delighted to be given this opportunity to support 99 Group in building its digital marketing roadmap through a data-led strategy backed with GA360. As a home-grown business itself, Happy Marketer wants to ensure that 99 Group continues to grow and solidify itself in the hearts and minds of customers embarking on their real estate journey in Singapore and Indonesia. There is no better way to do this than by employing GA360 to provide a single source of transparency into its data and using it to transform its customer journeys.”

As a preferred Google partner with over a decade’s experience harnessing GA360, Happy Marketer has aided many businesses to succeed with the enterprise platform including NTUC Income, NTUC Fairprice, Zimplistic, Singapore Press Holdings, and Pegipegi.

Earlier this month, dentsu Asia Pacific appointed Rachel Ooi as chief growth officer, CXM for its Asia Pacific operations. In the newly created role, Ooi is responsible for bolstering CXM's regional footprint through new business and organic growth, working closely with media and creative leads on integrated opportunities. She also leads the regional roll-out and implementation of the sales platform across all sales and account management functions.

Ooi has dual reporting lines to Zhengda Shen, CEO, CXM, dentsu Asia Pacific, and Owen McCorry, global chief growth officer, CXM, dentsu. She joins from Accenture where she was previously MD, Industry X.O lead (growth markets) based in Singapore. Prior to that, she was with General Electric where she led ecosystem alliance for the Asia Pacific region.

