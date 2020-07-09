Social interactions done right: Which SEA brands are leading the pack?

The COVID-19 pandemic has seen social restrictions implemented across most countries in Southeast Asia, and consumers spending more time at home. Given that most shops had to close its physical outlets, brands have stepped up on its online presence to engage with consumers and remain top of mind. According to a recent study by social analytics company Socialbakers, the pandemic has fast-tracked digital transformation and adoption globally. This is especially so for brands who had previously never embraced digital or social media.

Socialbakers has since unveiled a list of top 10 brands across Southeast Asia that have the most engagement on Facebook and Instagram. The ranking is based on the total interactions earned by each of these brands from January 2020 to June 2020 across all published content on their social profiles.

In a statement to Marketing, a spokesperson from Socialbakers said the brands that perform best on social media are the ones that have the best understanding of their audience and what kind of content resonates with them. "Brands such as Shopee are a very good example of a brand that understands its audience and that content that will engage them. Shopee keeps its users at the centre of its community and its whole content strategy is built around what works best with its community," the spokesperson added. Shopee is also a client of Socialbakers' across SEA.

The spokesperson added that another factor is brands' ability to create content that works for each platform. Noting that no two platforms are the same (what works on Instagram might not work as well on Facebook), brands need to be aware that when it comes to social media, it is not a case of one-size-fits-all. Brands should not create one piece of content and try to leverage it across several platforms, because all platforms are different and so are their audiences.

When asked how can brands cut through the clutter among the seas of brands online, Socialbakers said the key is to really understanding their audience and the different personas within that audience. "By understanding [their] audiences more holistically, [brands] can deliver relevant content and spark meaningful conversation in a crowded social media environment."

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

