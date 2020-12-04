Snapchat spices up festive fashion with Levi-Bitmoji tie-up

Snapchat and Bitmoji users can spice up the festive outfits on their personal avatars with the launch of the Levi's x Bitmoji collection. The digital collection enables users to twin with their Bitmoji avatars in real life, as all of the styles from the collection are currently shoppable on Levi.com.

Users will see the Levi's designs on their Bitmoji in a variety of places on Snapchat and beyond, including in Chat and games, on the Snap Map, in Lenses, and in personalised content such as Bitmoji Stories. The collection features timeless Levi's pieces including the 501 Original Fit jeans, trucker jackets, and western shirts, all available in multiple washes. Users can either choose between 12 curated Levi’s outfits, or customise their look further by styling the pieces in various ways.

This is not Snapchat's first partnership with a fashion brand as it previously worked with the Jordan Brand and Ralph Lauren in September and August, respectively, to also wheel out digital collections. The Jordan Brand partnership was done alongside the reveal of its latest Air Jordan XXXV shoes, which are available in multiple colourways in the digital collection. A spokesperson from Snap, Snapchat’s parent company, told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE previously that the Jordan Brand partnership was brought to life by in-house Bitmoji and Snap teams. Meanwhile, Ralph Lauren's digital collection was designed for the "Mix and Match" Snapchat feature and featured 12 classic styles. Additionally over the next few months, every polo shirt within the Bitmoji wardrobe will also be branded with the signature Ralph Lauren polo player logo.

According to the company, as Bitmoji continues to evolve beyond a communication tool and into a broad range of digital experiences, users are engaging with their Bitmoji in various ways, both on and off Snapchat and across 2D and 3D mediums.

John Imah, Snap's head of games and entertainment partnerships, said as people live more of their lives online, it is important for brands to find authentic ways to exist in the digital world. "Leading fashion brands such as Levi’s have embraced Bitmoji’s ability to foster genuine connections with consumers in the digital spaces that they live in," he added.

Separately in Southeast Asia, Snap is currently working with Archetype or PR duties in Singapore and Malaysia. The company opened its office in Singapore in June this year to strengthen its support for its multinational brand advertising partners based in Asia Pacific.

