SMU names PR partner for Institute of Innovation and Enterprise

Singapore Management University (SMU) has appointed Asia PR Werkz as its agency partner for the Institute of Innovation and Enterprise (IIE). The appointment sees Asia PR Werkz responsible for media relations and strategic counsel provision to drive publicity for one of IIE’s key initiatives, the 10th Lee Kuan Yew Global Business Plan Competition.

Additionally, Asia PR Werkz will also be planning, developing content and managing the social media pages for IIE. One of the key initiatives undertaken by the team was generating content for the competition by engaging with the participants to amplify and share their stories through social media platforms. The agency also managed the social media content and strategy for the competition, which was held last month. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to Asia PR Werkz for additional information.

Aside from SMU, Asia PR Werkz also added early-stage startups including medical device company Incando Therapeutics and healthtech company Ocktolife, to its roster of clients. This was part of Asia PR Werkz's "Early Startup Package" offering, which aims to provide strategic counsel to early-stage startups that are looking to establish their brand, presence and credibility. "This is in line with our aim to give back to an ecosystem that we have grown along with and play a strategic role in startups during their early days," Anu Gupta, director, Asia PR Werkz said.

“The local startup scene is also continuously evolving and developing – Singapore has produced several notable homegrown startups such as online dining platform Chope, and enticed companies to set up their headquarters here. While we are a relatively young team having only been established for three years, we have had the opportunity to partner several startup clients ranging from early-stage to late-stage and SMEs from various industries. With each client presenting a different need, we have had to tailor our services to suit them as well with core focus being investor-related communications.”

According to the agency, it has advised a suite of startups across diverse industries over the years, such as MedTech, EdTech, eCommerce, AgriTech, HealthTech and venture capital firms. The agency has also led communication campaigns for technology-driven hotel management company RedDoorz, home interior and renovation platform Livspace, leading homegrown FinTech MatchMove, and Singapore-based venture capitalist firm Qualgro.

Separately last December, Asia PR Werkz was also reappointed for the development and execution of publicity and engagement strategies for Total Defence and other national education-related campaigns and initiatives. The job scope includes public relations, media management, online engagement, community engagement and content creation and management of relevant social media pages of the campaigns. The length of appointment is two years, and comes after a pitch called earlier this year. Asia PR Werkz is the incumbent for Total Defence campaigns since 2014.

