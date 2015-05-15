Huawei gets on board SMRT's brightly lit buses

Huawei has launched two new campaigns on SMRT Media's new interactive platform for the launch of its latest phone, Honor 4X and the ‘Catch Me If You Can Snap & Win’ campaign.

SMRT Media has teamed up with A*STAR’s Singapore Institute of Manufacturing Technology (SIMTech), A*STAR’s technology transfer arm, ETPL, local SME large-format printer and Film Screen to create and launch an illuminated double-decker bus that features eLumiNEX.

eLumiNEX is a large-format back lit film technology. It allows for illumination of large-format print surfaces for out-of-home advertising. Marketers can advertise on SMRT Media’s fleet of illuminated buses from May onwards.

Low Han Thong, country head, Huawei Device Singapore, “With an extensive island-wide reach and fresh execution, our campaigns for Honor X and the upcoming P8 phone, will certainly draw more eyeballs for our phones.”

“SMRT Media is leading the way to provide innovative and creative digital solutions that generate value for our advertisers. We are excited to launch our illuminated bus, which offers advertisers an eye catching way to capture consumers’ attention and transform their ads when the sun sets,” said Jeslyn Tan, senior general manager, SMRT Media & digital gusiness.

Executive director of SIMTech, Lim Ser Yong, added that it is exciting to see A*STAR’s research on printed lighting come to life and that local research institutes can play an important role to develop innovative technology for emerging applications and grow business opportunities.

Lee Chee Yong, managing director of Film Screen, said, "This technology brings advertisers new options to elevate and add dimensions to marketers' out of home advertising campaigns."