SKECHERS SG strides on with new brand ambassador Lawrence Wong

SKECHERS has appointed actor Lawrence Wong as its Singapore Brand Ambassador for 2021/2022, with immediate effect. Wong will front the sports and lifestyle brand’s marketing and social media campaigns for new collection launches this year, comprising categories such as collaborations, lifestyle, performance as well as apparel and accessories. A spokesperson told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that Wong will be featured in SKECHERS’ Singapore stores and OOH, and will also make appearances at the brand's events should the pandemic situation improve.

According to Zann Lee, VP of SKECHERS Southeast Asia, Wong's clean image, vivacious personality and innate style are well aligned with SKECHERS’ ethos of bringing to life the charisma, joy and creativity when wearing its merchandise. She also explained that Wong's appointment is part of the brand's ongoing strategy to reinforce brand resonance and connect with its loyal consumers in the region.

“As media consumption habits have transcended borders in today’s digital age, we believe that Wong’s far-reaching appeal to both Singapore and overseas audiences will help to increase our brand visibility to a more diverse demographic," Lee said.

Wong's first appearance as SKECHERS Singapore brand ambassador is in a fun and upbeat video campaign. Titled “Switch Up Your Style With Skechers”, the video shows the actor fast-changing into different SKECHERS footwear and outfits from the new collections, with just the touch of a remote control button. With varied styles ranging from casual chic, street-cred to athleisure, the campaign reflects the versatility of SKECHERS collection that effortlessly brings out one’s personality and style, without compromising on comfort. SKECHERS has declined to disclose the monetary value of this campaign.

The video campaign will run across all SKECHERS social media platforms, all SKECHERS store in Singapore, on TV, OOH, and on iQiyi - where Wong's new drama The Ferryman - Legends of Nanyang is now airing. The campaign will run until early October 2021, with ongoing TV spots until the end of the year. Wong is a popular actor in Singapore, Malaysia and China with close to 350,000 followers on his Instagram.

This is not the first time SKECHERS is partnering with a celebrity. In 2017, it tied up with South Korean rapper Zico for its DLT-A line. The SKECHERS DLT-A x Zico campaign was executed via YouTube, OOH and in cinemas. One of the highlights of the OOH execution previously was a a hologram video projection showing a 3D video of the DLT-A shoes, along with a wall mural at Dhoby Ghaut station in Singapore.

