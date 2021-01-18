SK-II partners Lazada for SEA online flagship store

SK-II has launched its first-ever online flagship store in Southeast Asia on LazMall, enabling consumers to shop for products and receive personalised beauty advice via a virtual skincare consultation through the Lazada in-app chat function. Consumers will also receive their products in a LazMall-exclusive gift box featuring SK-II's PITERA Essence and other popular products. SK-II joins brands including BMW Asia, Metro, Decathlon, and Nike on LazMall.

SK-II's global CEO Sandeep Seth said its consumers are now spending more time online and has shown higher interest in skincare than ever before. As it is turning to e-counseling with its beauty consultants to assist consumers with skincare queries.

Jessica Liu, president and head of LazMall, Lazada Group, said it looks forward to jointly developing a seamless and personalised shopping experience that leverages its technology, consumer insights, and logistics capabilities. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to SK-II for additional information on its flagship store.

Last September, Lazada introduced a new logo for LazMall, accentuating its signature red and black hues. The new logo has a darker red hue while the word "LazMall" sees a more bolded version. The eCommerce company said previously that LazMall 2.0 seeks to increase visibility, traffic, and quality leads for brands on its platform, that will map the right target audience to brands. LazMall also allows brands to have access to marketing solutions and data insights will further help drive traffic and brand growth.

Liu said last year that the company envisions LazMall to have covered 80% of offline brands within six months, and that its mid-term goal is to contribute 40% to 50% of Lazada's total gross merchandise value. It also aims to improve Lazada's overall net promoter score significantly.

Related articles:

SK-II gets animated with #NOCOMPETITION

SK-II asks Olympic athletes to break the competitive notions around beauty

Lazada refreshes brand look for virtual LazMall

Traditional retailer Metro makes eCommerce push on LazMall for Black Friday

BMW Asia inks exclusive deal with Lazada as first auto brand in SG on LazMall