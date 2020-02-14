SK-II asks Olympic athletes to break the competitive notions around beauty

Beauty brand SK-II has launched a new campaign #NOCOMPETITION, in line with the upcoming Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Collaborating with top Olympic athletes, SK-II aims to define what beauty means to them.

The campaign taps on American gymnast Simone Biles, Chinese swimmer LiuXiang, four Japanese athletes- table tennis player Ishikawa Kasumi, badminton duo Ayaka Takahashi and Misaki Matsutomo, surfer Mahina Maeda- and the Japan national volleyball team Hinotori Nippon. The brand then asked each of the athletes to speak about their personal experiences around the competitive element of beauty, via their social channels. The message to be spread as part of the campaign was to not see beauty as competition: "We won't compete anymore. Beauty is #NOCOMPETITION."

As part of the campaign, a short ad was released on SK-II's YouTube channel. The spot was released on 12 February and had garnered 1,520 views at the time of writing. SK-II has also featured the selected Olympics athletes on its Instagram page, as well as its microsite. SK-II is the worldwide partner of the International Olympic Committee. Marketing has reached out for additional information on SK-II's marketing strategies.

YoeGin Chang, brand director of SK-II Japan said the campaign was done with the aim to call out "toxic competition in beauty that women face every day", in the greatest competition for humanity that is the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

Sandeep Seth, CEO of global SK-II, said as a beauty brand, its role is to build confidence and spread positivity, not create pressure and toxicity. Thus through the campaign, SK-II wants to put a stop to the competition of beauty. "We hope to create a mass platform of action that inspires women to break out of toxic competitions in beauty and start defining what beauty means for themselves, in the broader sense-without letting pressure dictate their choices," Seth added.

SK-II has been rolling in collaborations to promote its brand. Just last year, it partnered with comedians James Corden and Naomi Watanabe, as well as actresses Chloe Grace Moretz and Kasumi Arimura to promote its skincare product, the Pitera Essence, in its web series #BareSkinChat, which saw a 150 million view count. SK-II then roped in singer John Legend and Chinese actress Tang Wei for its second web series "Pitera Masterclass". The beauty brand also tied up with AI company Soul Machines and created its own animated digital influencer YUMI, who is able to interact as a human would and will not only provide beauty advice, but also help consumers better understand their skin.

