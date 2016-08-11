Singtel TV unveils three sponsors for Premier League season

Singtel has signed up three returning sponsors for its upcoming Premier League season 2016/2017.

The agreement is signed under Singtel Media with presenting sponsor, Oppo, main sponsor NTUC Income and co-sponsor Alpecin Caffeine Shampoo. All three are returning sponsors coming back for another round following successful campaigning during the 2015/2016 season.

The local telco said that in the past, all three sponsors have benefited from association with the Premier League which serves as a "highly effective platform" to reach their audience with the correct messaging and shift brand parameters positively.

Managing Director of Oppo Singapore Sean Deng said, “The partnership with Singtel builds our affinity with the local audience. This year, with the continuation of this sponsorship, we will strengthen local brand recognition even further.”

Alpecin Caffeine Shampoo who joined as a sponsor mid last season is coming on board for a full season this year.

Singtel’s managing director of Home, Goh Seow Eng welcomed the sponsors back on board and partnered each one to sign jerseys bearing their brand’s logo, sealing their sponsorship commitment for the next season.

The signing event featured special guest, renowned Premier League host and veteran commentator, John Dykes.