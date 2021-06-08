Singtel-owned HungryGoWhere shuts down after 15 years

After serving Singapore’s F&B industry for 15 years, Singtel owned HungryGoWhere.com will be ceasing operations. HungryGoWhere.com will operate until 11 July 2021, and will be taken offline at the end of the day.

On its website, HungryGoWhere.com said, “We hope that we’ve helped make dining out a better experience for you, and that you will continue to support the awesome restaurants, eateries, and hawkers in Singapore. Thank you for being with us all these years, we will miss you!”

Meanwhile, the HungryRewards programme will be discontinued on 30 June 2021. For customers who have accumulated Hungry$ in your account, they can transfer them to Singtel Dash cash credits by 30 June 2021.

The brand initially came under the SingTel portfolio in 2012, following an acquisition of SG$12 million. It was then viewed as one of the leading food portals in Singapore, with additional online presence in Hong Kong, Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia and Australia. Its operations were merged with leading lifestyle and local search site inSing.com, also a subsidiary of Singtel.

Through the deal, Singtel had then said it looked to build a digital solutions that would help consumers in their daily lives – as they live, work and play. The move then also signified Singtel’s early ambitions to form partnerships for important and unique content, including in retail, entertainment and other lifestyle needs.

Five years later, in a bid to grow its offerings, under CEO and former adman Frank Young HungryGoWhere launched its food takeaway service, allowing online orders on its platform and self-collection from establishments. However Young's tenure with the organisation was short lived with him exiting the company after just over a year.