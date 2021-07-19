Singapore Red Cross looks for creative and media agency help

Singapore Red Cross is looking for a creative and media agency to conceptialise, plan and produce Singapore Red Cross’ interactive marketing communication campaign. Media duties will cut across online and offline, and the appointment will be from September 2021 to December 2022.

The marketing campaign aims to communicate the transformative and lasting impact of Singapore Red Cross’ local humanitarian services for vulnerable communities below the radar such as the isolated elderly, severely disabled, disadvantaged families with children and youth, migrant workers and people whose livelihoods were impacted by the pandemic.

The campaign will tell the bigger Red Cross story – one where it show Singapore Red Cross’ work for within the shorts in adverse and complex situations. The campaign production time line is September to mid October, after which collaterals will be used for year-end season-of-giving fundraising campaigns. Concurrently campaign planning and media booking will commence for 2022 and campaigns will officially launch January onwards.

The appointed agency will develop and implement an integrated media communications proposal and strategy to undertake the creative conceptualisation and execution of campaign, modification of existing or developing new initiatives and undertaking work such as copywriting editing design and adaptation.

The media planning and buying for the main campaign is worth approximately SG$100,000 inclusive of KOL sourcing and engagement, media buys and paid partnership. The main campaign along with production, post production and content creation will be worth SG$38,000.

