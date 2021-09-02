Singapore International Foundation and Wildlife Reserves SG pick social partner

Non-profit organisation Singapore International Foundation (SIF) has appointed KRDS Digital as its social media agency. The appointment is for 12 months with the objective of promoting a positive perception of Singapore and Singaporeans as responsible global citizens. KRDS Digital will handle SIF’s social media strategy, content creation and management, along with digital marketing initiatives.

KRDS Digital and at least three other agencies were vying for the account, with the pitch being called earlier this year. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out for additional information on the appointment.

Peter Tan, senior division director, communications and engagement, SIF, said that it has worked with KRDS Digital on several projects in the past and values the partnership. "We look forward to furthering our collaboration to maintain a

strong and engaging presence for the SIF in the online space," he added.

Separately, Wildlife Reserves Singapore has also renewed its partnership with KRDS Digital for another period of 12 months, until June 2022. KRDS Digital is the incumbent on the account and this will be the agency’s fifth reappointment.

With this extension, KRDS Digital will continue to provide digital and social media strategy, content creation, media management and consultation across the four parks. Under the reappointment, KRDS Digital will be responsible for driving users online to in-park visits, through different channels, as part of its always-on and campaign specific objectives.

“Wildlife Reserves Singapore has always had a mix of visitorship across both tourists and locals. This changed, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic, and challenged us to finetune our approach. Together with the digital marketing team at Wildlife Reserves Singapore, we navigated the challenge, increased brand familiarity and encouraged more local visitors,” said Muhd Hidayat, client services director of KRDS.

Photo courtesy: 123rf.com

