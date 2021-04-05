Singapore Airlines and CapitaLand unveil joint rewards partnership

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates in the marketing and advertising scene.

Singapore Airlines and CapitaLand have joined forces for a new rewards partnership between KrisFlyer loyalty programme and CapitaStar shopping and lifestyle rewards programme. This partnership will allow KrisFlyer and CapitaStar members to redeem their miles and STAR$ for a wide variety of lifestyle and travel rewards.

With the conversion programme, KrisFlyer and CapitaStar members are able to convert between miles and STAR$ on the two rewards programmes directly and seamlessly via SingaporeAir.com, the SingaporeAir mobile app, the Singapore Kris+, the CapitaStar mobile app and CapitaStar.com.

Jo Ann Tan, senior vice president marketing planning, Singapore Airlines, said, “As the largest retail operator, it is part of our continuous journey to add new partners to our membership ecosystem. The travel, shopping and lifestyle rewards offered by KrisFlyer, Kris+, and CapitaStar are an excellent complement for one another. This allows us to offer a wider range of dining, retail, travel, and entertainment experiences, for both sets of members.”

KrisFlyer currently has about 4.75 million members can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 1,000 destinations on Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Scoot, and over 30 other world-class partner carriers. It has over 3,300 non-airline partners and merchants worldwide, ranging from banks, hotels and travel services, to restaurants and retail experiences, members can also earn miles from on-ground products and services. Members can also earn or redeem their miles for gifts with KrisShop, and for shopping and dining experiences as well as wellness activities with Kris+ partners in Singapore, or convert their miles to points with selected partner loyalty programmes for even more rewards.

Reuben Yong, head of coalition, Capitaland Singapore programme said CapitaStar is committed to expanding partner perks and is confident that the collaboration with Singapore Airlines and KrisFlyer will create a more diverse, flexible and holistic rewarding experience for more than 1.1 million CapitaStar members.

Yong added that he is confident that the partnership “will help drive further footfall and optimise omni-channel sales conversions to retailers across CapitaLand malls as well as online at eCapitaMall and Capita3Eats.”

