SIM Global Education hunts for media agency to target Cambodian market

Singapore Institute of Management Global Education is looking for a media agency to enhance its direct student recruitment efforts in the Cambodian market. The school aims to establish a long-term brand presence amongst its target audience in Cambodia, mainly those from Phnom Penh and Siem Reap.

A tender document seen by MARKETING-INTERACTIVE said SIM is seeking agency partners that can enable it to be top of mind of prospects who are looking for overseas education, creating awareness of SIM and Singapore as their choice of education destination, and to achieve quality leads for application conversion.

The document said most Cambodian students who are seeking an overseas education are looking at Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, US and UK, with Australia being the top choice. The reason being that the country has the national qualification framework to regulate and assure standardised and highly-qualified education itself. Additionally, Australia is closer to Cambodia compared to the US and UK.

SIM expects the agency to set detailed and measurable KPIs for each campaign run, in a monthly report, which should also include the leads based on the proposed platforms, CTR / CPC / CPL, and other possible measurements based on the campaign. According to the tender document, monthly recommendations on improvements based on insights and analysis that are meant to improve the final KPIs are also expected from the agency, as well as keyword strategy for SEM.

Other expectations include close collaboration and constant pro-activeness between SIM and the agency, working closely with the marketing team to understand the needs of SIM in the market, and having expectations that plans will constantly change and be able to adapt to it.

Targeting mainly high school students for its diploma and bachelor's courses and university students and graduates for its master’s course, and parents as well, the chosen agency should focus its campaigns mainly on branding and partially on lead generation.

Agencies will be evaluated on an intelligent media strategy, insights of Cambodia's media consumption and behaviour, justification for platforms and channels choices, KPIs and budget split recommendation. They will also need to possess a collaborative, pro-active and result-oriented mindset.

Related article:

Singapore Institute of Management picks agency for digital marketing duties in MY