Shopee extends partnership with DHL eCommerce to offer next-day deliveries across MY

Shopee and DHL eCommerce, a division of Deutsche Post DHL Group, have tied up to offer domestic delivery for Shopee sellers and buyers across Malaysia. The move is an extension of DHL eCommerce’s ties with Shopee in the region, following the integration of DHL’s e-commerce logistics services onto Shopee Thailand’s platform.

Sellers on Shopee Malaysia can now opt to ship their goods via DHL and have it delivered to their buyers next-day to most locations across Malaysia, and two to three days in other remote locations. Sellers on Shopee can also access DHL ServicePoints located across Malaysia to drop-off their parcels and have them delivered to their shoppers. Alternatively, sellers with large quantities of parcels can also arrange for a pickup by DHL for door-to-door delivery service from their location to their buyers.

To mark the start of the partnership, Shopee and DHL will be holding a free shipping promotion, with a minimum spend of RM35.

“This partnership is set to strengthen our value proposition and we are confident that our users will benefit from the suite of services and features offered by DHL eCommerce. Together with DHL eCommerce, we will continue to explore synergies between the two companies to better serve our users,” Esten Mok, head of operations, Shopee said.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Shopee in Malaysia to offer an easy and seamless delivery experience. With our aim to become the e-commerce logistics of choice, we are making it as easy as possible for sellers to deliver, and for shoppers to receive their purchases,” Kiattichai Pitpreecha, managing director, Southeast Asia, DHL eCommerce said.

Earlier this year, Shopee partnered with the Malaysia Football League (MFL) to launch the official MFL merchandise online store featuring original kits, apparel, bags and accessories of Malaysian football teams. Shopee was also found to be the most popular e-commerce site in Indonesian mothers in a survey conducted in December 2017.