ShhOUT - LGBTQ Advocacy in the Workplace

DRIVING LGBTQ DIALOGUE IN ASIA

In Asia, being lesbian, gay, bisexual, transexual or queer could face a mix of challenges from discrimination all the way to criminalisation, despite progress being made in acceptance, tolerance, and advocacy of LGBTQ human rights.  

ShhOUT is a conference that aims at bringing voice to a typically silenced and marginalised group and creating discourse in advancing inclusion of LGBTQ members in organisations in the region.  

