SG govt ties up with Tribal Worldwide to unveil 2030 sustainability vision

The Singapore government has launched its Singapore Green Plan 2030 with a video outlining Singapore’s sustainability vision for the next nine years. The video, which was produced by Tribal Worldwide Singapore, aims to inform and educate the public on the tangible goals the government has put in place to transform Singapore into a global city of sustainability.

The 15-minute educational video is narrated by ministers of the five key ministries spearheading Singapore Green Plan: minister for sustainability and the environment Grace Fu, minister for national development Desmond Lee, minister for transport Ong Ye Kung, minister for education Lawrence Wong, and minister for trade and industry Chan Chun Sing. Through the video, the ministers highlight the importance of sustainability as a national agenda, and touch on five pillars for Singapore's sustainability goals: City in nature, sustainable living, energy reset, green economy, and resilient future. Posted on the Facebook and YouTube channels of the ministry of sustainability and the environment, the Singapore Green Plan video is said to deviate from the "more formal announcement formats" that Singaporeans are used to.

Jeff Cheong, deputy CEO, DDB Group Singapore said: “We are feeling the effects of climate change today. Global temperature rise, prolonged droughts and rising sea levels are just some key threats we will face in our generation. The Singapore Green Plan outlines the commitment to Singapore’s survival for our children’s children. As we worked with the inter-ministries to put this whole-of-nation initiative together, we are immensely proud of the people who put their hearts and souls to make Singapore sustainable for 50, 100 years to come.” MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to Tribal for additional information on the campaign.

The Singapore Green Plan 2030, or the Green Plan, is a whole-of-nation movement to advance Singapore’s national agenda on sustainable development. It charts targets over the next 10 years, strengthening Singapore’s commitments under the United Nation’s 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda and Paris Agreement, and positioning the country to achieve its long-term net zero emissions aspiration as soon as viable.

According to its official website, some of the targets set out for Singapore's Green Plan 2030 include planting one million more trees, quadruple solar energy deployment by 2025, reduce waste sent to landfills by 30% by 2030, have at least 20% of schools be carbon neutral by 2030, as well as get all vehicles to run on cleaner energy by 2040.

