SG govt takes TikTok-based gamified route to turn nation's youths into COVID slayers

The Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) is expanding its efforts to reach youths and encourage them to get vaccinated via the gamified branded effect on TikTok. As part of Gov.sg's vaccine education campaign, #IGotMyShotSG, the effect allows users to challenge one another to determine the best "COVID Slayer". The game also weaves in bite-sized vaccine-related facts to encourage users to get vaccinated. The effect is available on the TikTok trending effects panel where users can find a range of effects to inspire their creativity as they share their personal vaccination experiences.

At the same time, users can also participate using the hashtag #IGotMyShotSG and view vaccine-related videos from the broader TikTok community on the app's Discover page. At the time of writing, the hashtag had 4.8 million views on TikTok. According to TikTok, the hashtag not only fosters a sense of community through shared COVID-19 vaccination experiences but also addresses users' questions around the vaccines.

Soffy Hariyanti, director of campaigns and productions department of MCI's public communications division, described this to be a "timely and important" collaboration as the country ramps up national vaccination efforts. MCI has been reaching out to different segments of the population via targeted communications, and she explained that TikTok allows it to reach more youths using a platform that is popular with them.

In addition to TikTok, Hariyanti also told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE previously that the team also uses Instagram and Twitter to keep the younger generation informed and updated about the COVID-19 vaccines. Separately, it is also using a different set of mediums to target the silver generation, including radio capsules, customised infographics for print, as well as OOH platforms. It has also worked with Tribal Worldwide Singapore to feature iconic Singaporean character Phua Chu Kang in various raps and vaccine education jams.

This partnership with MCI is also part of the platform's TikTok for Good efforts in support of Singapore's nationwide vaccination drive, and to provide a safe online space for users to gather trusted information about the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination programme. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to MCI and TikTok for additional information.

Meanwhile, the Temasek Foundation is also launching its first-ever hashtag challenge on TikTok, #FlexYourVax to encourage users to share their vaccination journeys with specially curated interactive filters. On its own, TikTok has also worked with public health experts from Singapore's COVID-19 Vaccination Expert Committee healthcare professionals, frontliners and content creators, to launch a seven-part #IGotMyShotSG LIVE series. It aims to educate people about the COVID-19 vaccines, address misperceptions to reduce vaccine hesitancy and increase the national vaccination rate. The platform also has an in-app COVID-19 vaccine information hub to offer users with trusted and reliable information from Singapore's Ministry of Health.

