SG creates catchy airline-style COVID-19 safety video to ease citizens into new normal

Singapore's Ministry of Communications and Information has launched a new campaign “Together, towards a new normal’, featuring an airline-style COVID-19 safety video to guide locals to adjust to living as COVID-19 becomes endemic.

Done with Tribal Worldwide Singapore, the video features notable Singapore personalities Mark Lee, Annette Lee, Ng Ming Wei, Yung Raja, and Siti Khalijah. Shot by local director Royston Tan, it outlines Singapore’s three-pronged strategy to keep COVID-19 under control and move safely into the new normal with the tagline “Test, Trace and Vaccinate”. By testing, contact tracing and vaccinating quickly and extensively, it will keep Singaporeans safe while allowing the nation to reopen progressively.

According to Tribal, it was inspired to create a "safety briefing" style video to make "Test, Trace and Vaccinate" resonate with Singaporeans. The video features a catchy tune with relatable lyrics and a fun, colourful music video but also sends a clear message on the need for testing, contact tracing and vaccinating in the new normal, said the agency.

The film kicks off with a flight attendant (Annette Lee) inviting Singaporeans to join her for a safety briefing. She is then accompanied by various local celebrities and influencers as well as Singaporeans from different walks of life, emphasising the need to test, trace and vaccinate through day-to-day scenarios. The audience is then taken on a vibrant musical journey around our little red dot as they learn about our three-pronged approach to keep Singapore safe while reopening progressively.

According to the agency, the film has amassed over 4.5 million organic views across Gov.sg social media platforms in four days since its launch on 2 July.

Soffy Hariyanti, director, campaigns and productions department of MCI’s public communications division, said that through this video, MCI wants to show that all Singaporeans have a part to play for Singapore to transition to a new normal. “If we stay positive and united, just like the music video says, no virus will keep us apart and we can look forward to a progressive re-opening,” added Soffy.

Benson Toh, ECD at Tribal Worldwide Singapore, said: “With these three messages so crucial in the next phase of our fight against COVID-19, the challenge was to deliver them in a way that’s not just fresh but really memorable. By elevating an ordinary safety video and making it joyful and catchy, we hope to rally everyone to join in Singapore’s testing, contract tracing and vaccination efforts!”

Meanwhile, the government plans to vaccinate about 75% of its population by early October, CNBC said recently quoting trade minister Gan Kim Yong. Doing so would allow the country to gradually ease border restrictions. In line with this, MCI tapped on iconic TV character Phua Chu Kang for its #IGotMyShotSG campaign video titled "Get Your Shot, Steady Pom Pi Pi" in May, which also gained positive responses from international viewers of the campaign.

In the music video, Phua Chu Kang and his spouse Rosie urged Singaporeans not to "wait and see" and get vaccinated when it is their turn. The music video additionally addresses public concerns on the safety of the vaccines and the suitability of the vaccines for persons with chronic conditions. The campaign also rolled out a series of informational videos in Mandarin, Malay and Tamil, addressing these concerns.

Phua Chu Kang was also featured in another music video last year titled "PCK - Singapore Be Steady!, teaching Singaporeans how they can practice personal hygiene and be socially responsible during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

