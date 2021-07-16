Science Centre Singapore seeks agency for new annual pass and loyalty rewards programme

Science Centre Singapore is on the search for an agency to support the launch campaign of its new annual pass and loyalty rewards programme. According to Gebiz, the appointment will be from 1 September 2021 to 2 January 2022, with the possibility of having more than one agency. The tender closes on 28 July.

According to the tender document seen by MARKETING-INTERACTIVE, the appointed vendor will be tasked with conceptualising a comprehensive publicity campaign with strategies to promote the new annual pass and loyalty rewards programme. The annual pass will allow pass holders unlimited access to the Science Centre for a year upon signing up, while the loyalty rewards programme serves to engage Science Centre’s guests by rewarding them for their repeated patronage.

The loyalty rewards programme is divided into three tiers. The basic tier is open to all to register and earn points while the mid and top tier will be made available once guests have met the minimum points accumulation for each of the tier. A fourth tier is also available on a by-invite only basis.

The vendor’s marketing efforts should meet three objectives, namely to brand the new annual pass and loyalty programme including naming conventions, raise awareness of the new annual pass and loyalty rewards programme, as well as conceptualise a marketing proposal to drive the sales of the annual pass and sign-ups for the loyalty rewards programme. The programme will target both local and expat families with children, as well as young adults and those from institutes of higher learning.

The appointed agency will be required to propose commercially appealing names for the new annual pass and loyalty rewards programmes, develop creative visuals and copywriting to support the branding and marketing of the new annual pass and loyalty rewards programme that align to Science Centre Singapore brand guidelines. The vendor will also have to craft an integrated and strategic marketing plan to support the launch of the new annual pass and loyalty rewards programme. The vendor is also expected to meet KPIs of 2% online conversions rate for the media buy strategy with a SG$50,000 budget limit, collect 20,000 users for its databases, sell1,000 annual passes and amass a million online web visits by the end of the appointment.

According to the tender, the agency will also need to provide a post-campaign report, including after action review with recommendations at the end of the contract engagement to evaluate the campaign performances.

Science Centre last called for the appointment of a social media agency in March last year. The two-year appointment sees the agency tasked with overseeing social media management and social marketing initiatives for Science Centre Singapore and KidsSTOP, its dedicated Children’s Science Centre. Science Centre also launched its first campaign in over a decade in February 2020. The campaign focused on different themes for Valentine's Day, the March school holidays, and Mother's Day and saw the release of three short films. It utilised stories to appeal to its consumer's sense of nostalgia, as well as encourage them to make new memories at the Science Centre.

