Samsung to remove ads from some default phone apps

Samsung is removing ads from its default Samsung Weather, Samsung Pay, and Samsung Theme apps on its Galaxy smartphone. Samsung's spokesperson told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that it will cease the advertisements on proprietary apps and the update will come into effect by later this year.

"Our priority is to deliver innovative mobile experiences for our consumers based on their needs and wants. We value feedback from our users and continue our commitment to provide them with the best possible experience from our Galaxy products and services," the spokesperson added.

According to Korean news agency Yonhap, this was in response to consumer and employee feedback and was announced by head of the wireless business division and CEO Roh Tae-moon during a recent town hall meeting.

Roh also added during the town hall that Samsung has been seeking new growth opportunities in the fields of content and advertising services, such as games and media, to strengthen the integrated Galaxy ecosystem experience, Yonhap said. According to him, it is crucial for Samsung to innovate the consumer experience based on these goals and the company aims to "do its best" to offer useful information to consumers through search and recommendations via the Galaxy Store.

Separately in April, Samsung's advertising arm, Samsung Ads, launched three new ad experiences in April this year. Under the new suite of ad units, it introduced discovery masthead, first screen plus, and Samsung TV plus editorial sponsorship. The discovery masthead and first screen plus offering seek to provide advertisers with access to exclusive inventory on the Samsung Smart TV platform, while the editorial channel sponsorships provides the opportunity for an advertiser to take over a channel on Samsung’s popular FAST service Samsung TV Plus.

