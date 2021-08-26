Samsonite to build SG brand development hub, Asia leadership to relocate from HK

Samsonite International is establishing a brand development and sourcing hub in Singapore. This is part of its global restructuring initiative to enhance alignment of Samsonite's product development, brand management and supply chain operations across Asia. Samsonite's Asia regional leadership is in the process of relocating to Singapore to support the hub and manage the company's business growth in Asia.

Certain corporate and regional functions will continue to be based in Hong Kong, as will the base of operations for the Tumi brand in Asia, and a sales office that supports Samsonite's Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR business.

According to Samsonite, the hub's establishment will enable it to design products closer to market while continuing to lead the industry in product development, innovation and sustainability for several key brands, including Samsonite and American Tourister. Samsonite will also leverage this hub to manage sourcing for Asia and the Middle East, while supporting and administering sourcing for North America and Latin America. Samsonite has been in Singapore for 25 years.

Samsonite CEO Kyle Gendreau said the decision to establish a brand development and sourcing hub in Singapore followed a global study and rigorous analysis of its business and the broader industry in today's consumer and travel marketplace.

He explained that the hub will support the continued growth of the Asia region, which is "an increasingly important part of [Samsonite's] global business while yielding long-term financial and operational benefits for the company and its stakeholders.

"We appreciate the support of the Singapore Economic Development Board in our efforts to enhance Samsonite's operational infrastructure in Asia, and we look forward to capitalising on future growth opportunities from this hub as the global travel industry rebounds," he added. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to Samsonite for additional information.

Separately, Samsonite has been giving used plastics a new lease of life with Recyclex, a fabric made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic bottles. The material is as durable and reliable as its polyester fabric made from virgin materials, Samsonite told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE previously but has the added benefit of reducing plastic waste. It is used in Samsonite's soft-sided bags as well as the lining of hard-sided suitcases.

Satish Peerubandi, GM of Samsonite Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines and Indochina, told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE in a previous interview that as a brand leader, it has to be responsible and needs to lead the way in whatever it does - be it innovation, go-to-market strategies, customer service, or its values.

