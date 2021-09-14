RWS digital marketing and eCommerce director Mark Khoo joins KCC

After two years with Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), digital marketing and eCommerce director Mark Khoo has taken on a new role at Kimberly's Clark (KCC). In an exclusive interview with MARKETING-INTERACTIVE, Khoo said that he is taking on the senior APAC digital marketing manager role with KCC as of September 2021. In his new role, he will manage the customer relationship management (CRM), owned channels, and the eCommerce marketing within the APAC region. He will also be reporting to the soon to be appointed digital and analytics director for APAC.

Khoo also explained that his decision to leave RWS was to experience industries outside of hospitality. Khoo described his experience at RWS, amidst the pandemic, to be "intense and interesting". Despite the difficulties brought on by the pandemic, Khoo said that he was proud of his team's accomplishment especially in the arena of digital marketing, eCommerce, and content marketing. According to Khoo, one of the notable contributions he made during his time at RWS, was to increase in direct channel sales contribution. “It was done in a more cost-efficient manner and enhancing the content marketing efforts to increase the engagement with the core audiences of RWS,” he explained.

According to Khoo's LinkedIn, he has over 12 years of experience across fast-moving consumer goods, hospitality, technology, and government brands. Prior to joining RWS, Khoo spent almost two years in the American financial technology company, Paypal as its channel data integration planner. Khoo's longest working experience comes from his time at WPP agency, where he held on to an accounts role for almost four years, and was the company's content director for almost two years. He also spent two years in American public relations and marketing consultancy firm, Edelman.

Resorts World Sentosa declined to comment on who would be taking over Khoo's role.

Separately, in 2019, Resorts World Sentosa was chosen to be one of the integrated resorts to be part of a SG$9 billion investment as the ministry of trade and investment attempts to enhance the tourism appeal and remain competitive with other destinations in the region. With expansion plans in place, RWS attempts to unlock the full potential of the Sentosa Waterfront. The resort looks to create a new wave of tourism growth for the next decade, as it aims to unveil new attractions, entertainment, and lifestyle offerings. This major expansion will be delivered in phases with new experiences opening every year from 2020 to a projected completion around 2025.

Additionally, to boost the tourism sector, Workforce Singapore (WSG) launched an enhanced career conversion programme (CCPs) for digital marketing tourism professionals in September this year. The program will be enhanced with new digital sales modules such as optimising sales conversion techniques and maintaining after-sale customer relationships through digital channels. The program aims to help employees from the hotel and tourism sectors to take on roles with better prospects such as digital sales and marketing executive, product specialist, and business development specialist in the next two years.

