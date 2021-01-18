RSN's recruitment campaign dives into why joining the navy isn't as crazy as some think

The Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) has set sail with a recruitment campaign titled "It's not crazy, it's the Navy" reflecting the resilience and grit displayed by its personnel. Developed by MullenLowe Singapore, the campaign aims to appeal to purpose-driven individuals who embody the spirit of Generation Z and value resilience, tenacity and collective purpose. MullenLowe was appointed last March for three years, wresting the account from former incumbent J. Walter Thompson Singapore which was appointed in 2017.

The opening scene of the video shows a father and daughter in a heated argument, with the father calling her crazy as he grabs her backpack and flings it into the swimming pool. The scene then cuts to the various activities carried out by Navy personnel, including morning runs, running along the beaches with boats on their heads, practising weapon drills, naval divers undergoing training, and scenes of Navy personnel bidding farewell to their family before sailing off. The video ends with the tagline "It's not crazy, it's the Navy".

According to RSN, while most receive supportive reactions from family and friends after announcing their enlistment, the campaign recognises that sometimes the reaction may be “Are you crazy?”. This is due to the high demands of the job, long hours of sailing, and harsh conditions at sea. The campaign aims to address this reaction and help consumers understand the reasons that makes the Navy worth signing up for.

The entire ad took about eight months from conceptualisation to production. As the RSN is made up of large operational units, one of the key challenges during filming was the additional work required to ensure that the units adhered to SAF's and IMDA's safety management measures during the filming process. Starcom was also involved in the campaign, which also seeks to draw Singaporeans who are currently studying, waiting for enlistment, enlistees and mid-careerists. The campaign will run across multiple channels including Spotify, social media and OOH for the next two months. RSN will be rolling out a series of short vocation films as part of the "It's not crazy, it's the Navy" campaign progressively in the second half of the year.

"We hope that this campaign will resonate with potential applicants that share the same values and want to join us. In addition to recruitment, if we are able to start a conversation among Singaporeans about the role of the Navy and the sacrifices of our people, I think we have also achieved our purpose," RSN's spokesperson told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE.

