Robinsons Group and OCBC Bank get festive this holiday season

Adding on to the Christmas festivity along Orchard, Robinsons Group and OCBC Bank joined in with their Christmas-themed 3D flagships at the Heeren and Tangs bus shelters respectively.

The Robinson’s 3D flagship adds a touch of class and glamour to the Orchard décor with high fashion elements displayed on the shelter’s rooftop, which are also available in their flagship store. Resonating with Christmas glam, their flagship reflects the shine from the Orchard Christmas décor, dazzling with the festive lightings.

Similarly at the Tang’s bus shelter, OCBC decked the rooftop with adorable toy soldiers alongside large gift boxes, underscoring the bank’s cards campaign tagline, “Because it’s Christmas”. This creative execution was further augmented with the OptiPrime within the shelter (consisting the 4Prime, DigiBoard, Digi6 and TVC), members of the public could view five different television commercials to find out more about the promotions that they can enjoy using an OCBC card this Christmas and more about their Better Banking Experience Campaign.

Strategically placed along the Orchard shopping belt, these 3D flagships are situated on a designated signage road by the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Singapore. Besides allowing advertisers to reach out to their target audience group in a more impactful manner, the creative possibilities on a 3D flagship

enables them to be more innovative in engaging the public with creative concepts.

Henry Goh, head of OOH Media said, “We are happy to work with Robinsons and OCBC to bring forth exciting out of the box creativity to showcase their campaign messaging as well as engage their audiences on this high profile stretch of road.”