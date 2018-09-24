Red Bull's former head of digital joins ZALORA as CMO

Online fashion retailer ZALORA has appointed Elias Pour (pictured) as chief marketing officer. He will lead a team of approximately 150 individuals, overseeing the full marketing operations at ZALORA Group across Asia Pacific.

He was previously head of digital at Red Bull, where he was responsible for the brand’s digital marketing, content production and e-commerce sales in Asia Pacific. Pour also worked in Sweden and Denmark, and held key management positions for Volvo, Danske Bank and Telenor. Based in Sydney for the past eight years, Pour worked for brands including Adobe and Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Co-CEO of Global Fashion Group, Patrick Schmidt, said as ZALORA enters a new phase of growth, it welcomes new talents to join the company. He described Pour to be a "perfect addition" to the management team, given his experience in leading high-profile business development and marketing teams across different industries.

"I am confident that under his leadership, ZALORA will continue to provide fashion consumers in Asia, the best online and mobile shopping experience possible and achieve its full potential as the region’s fashion retail powerhouse," Schmidt added.

Earlier this year, the group saw CEO Parker Gundersen leave the company for personal reasons. He joined ZALORA in 2016 and worked with the leadership team to grow the brand and improve overall profitability. He also helped affirm ZALORA’s position as the leading online fashion destination in greater Southeast Asia.

The search for Parker's successor is on going, with Giulio Xiloyannis, the group's chief operating officer coordinating the company's commercial and operational functions in the meantime.