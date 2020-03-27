PUB refreshes 'Make Every Drop Count' visual in latest campaign

Singapore’s national water agency PUB's latest water conservation campaign looks back at past years of behind-the-scenes work, in a bid to mark how far Singapore has come in its water journey. Titled "We have come a long way", the campaign highlights the challenges of the past in contrast with the present and is developed by Tribal Worldwide Singapore.

The campaign is kick-started with a 90-second TVC, which is also cut down into four 15-second videos. The video illustrates the nation's water journey, and shows the difference between Singapore in the past and in the present. According to a press statement, the video has reached 1.1 million views at the time of writing. It is also uploaded on PUB's Facebook and YouTube platforms. A quick check by Marketing showed that the video garnered 149,996 views on YouTube, as well as approximately 2,000 reactions on Facebook, at the time of writing.

The video is also supported by various print assets to further boost the campaign awareness across the city. This comes in the form of a series of visuals that features archive pictures and interesting information nuggets to feature what Singapore has gone through. The pictures show significant events related to Singapore's water journey in the past, namely the Singapore River's massive clean up from 1977 to 1987, major flooding across Singapore in 1978, Singapore's longest water rationing in 1963, as well as the night soil removal system that was adopted from the 1950s to the 1980s.

Additionally, PUB will be updating the "Make Every Drop Count" visual in line with this year’s narrative. Each letter in the logo narrates the story of Singapore's water history to today's innovation and achievements.

The new visual features a single drop of water that contains four different levels in it, with a tap attached to the bottom level.

According to PUB, the integrated campaign will run until May 2020 and includes placements across platforms on billboards and outdoor screens island wide, bus wraps, taxi wraps, as well as social and digital ads.

Cindy Keng, director, 3P Network, PUB, said Singapore's experience with the past is vital in ensuring its resilience in the future, especially when it comes to understanding consequences of climate change. “We are immensely proud of our country’s water journey and the incredible hard work that went into giving Singapore clean water supply and beautiful waterways. We look forward to doing more great work and rallying Singaporeans to continue our water story," Keng added.

Benson Toh, creative director of Tribal Worldwide Singapore said, it hopes to bring the past to life with the campaign, so that future generations will continue to treasure Singapore's water.

"We hope to drive bigger appreciation for water and also not take the luxuries we have today like clean rivers, efficient sanitary system, clean drinking water that comes straight from the tap (without interruption), for granted. From here, we hope people will learn to use water wisely," he added.

The "Make Every Drop Count" campaign was launched in 2019, and aimed to educate Singaporeans on the rigorous treatment process and use visualisation methods to demonstrate how the act of letting taps run for an extra second has an impact on water wastage. Last year, the campaign was said to involve a month-long programme of community events and activities.

Last year, PUB also launched a heartwarming short film titled "Kinship" which was released in line with Hari Raya. Highlighting the bond of kinship, the six-minute film was part of PUB’s year-long water conservation campaign, “Make Every Drop Count”. Through the narrative of the film, PUB aimed to engage the hearts of Singaporeans and inspire good water conservation habits.

