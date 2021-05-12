PropertyGuru hands Remona Duquesne keys to new director of brand role

PropertyGuru Group has named Remona Duquesne as director of brand overseeing Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand and reporting to CMO and head of fintech Bjorn Sprengers. This is a newly created role to help the company shape its journey beyond leadership in online property search to become Southeast Asia’s property trust platform.

Duquesne (pictured) is responsible for defining brand strategy for the group and enabling its execution through key stakeholders in the marketing and product teams. She is also directly accountable for group branding, positioning, identity, as well as employer branding, and consumer brand strategy. Duquesne will coordinate the group’s programme towards becoming a brand of trust, partnering with key stakeholders in product, marketing and HR departments as well as the group’s senior leadership.

She told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that she is thrilled to be joining the team at such a pivotal time in the company's growth. "PropertyGuru understands that a brand can make real, positive impact on the lives of customers, employees and society at large. It has the track record, ambition and ability to make this happen," she explained.

She added that the idea of brand is more than marketing communications. Instead, it is a driver of business performance, organisational culture, and product and service experience. "I look forward to applying this thinking as we shape PropertyGuru into Southeast Asia’s trust platform," Duquesne said.

The director of brand position was created earlier this year when Meenakshi Shunmugham, former director, brand and consumer marketing, stepped down from her role. She first joined PropertyGuru in 2016 as head, brand and corporate communications and was eventually promoted to her last role to oversee Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand.

Before PropertyGuru, Duquesne was managing partner at boutique brand consultancy BGRD and managing partner, Southeast Asia at the brandgym. She has also worked at Edelman as Singapore's chief strategy officer and Dragon Rouge as Southeast Asia's executive director, strategy and innovation.

Related articles:

PropertyGuru's brand and consumer marketing lead exits, new director of brand role created

Circles.Life's Gaurav Gupta lands new role at PropertyGuru

PropertyGuru MY hunts for marketing lead to oversee newly-acquired firm

PropertyGuru launches massive branding campaign for finance vertical