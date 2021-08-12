Priyanka Chopra shines as latest Bulgari global brand ambassador

Bulgari has named Priyanka Chopra Jonas as its global ambassador for luxury jewellery. With the new title, Chopra Jonas will be supporting Bulgari brand’s global amplification focusing on themes such as diversity and inclusion and women empowerment.

According to a press statement, Chopra Jonas said, “I have always admired and been fascinated by Bulgari’s magnificent works of arts, so many of which celebrate some of the most precious resources of my homeland”.

She added, “From the rare colorful gemstones used in Bulgari’s timeless jewelry creations, to the scented flowers which become the main ingredients of its luxurious fragrances, we connect so organically over our love for India and the beauty it has to offer.”

According to US Weekly, Chopra Jonas also said that she looks to align herself to “brands that recognise their immense social responsibly.” As Bulgari has made a considerable push toward sustainable farming and showed its support to children in need, the partnership felt organic.

Jean-Christophe Babin, CEO of Bulgari added, “I’m beyond excited that Chopra Jonas is joining our family. With her beauty, talent and humanitarian commitment, she is an inspiring role model for millions of woman in the world.”

Other brand ambassadors for Bulgari include Eiza González, BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Chiara Ferragni.

Over the past year, due to COVID-19 conditions, fine jewellery and watch industries have suffered revenue declines of 10% to 15% and 25% to 30% respectively, according to McKinsey. This was largely due to the closure of physical retail outlets and both the industries’ slow transition to digital — which lags far behind other luxury categories — with online sales representing approximately 13% of the market for fine jewellery and just 5% for watches.

While global travel is not expected to return to pre-pandemic levels much before 2024 according to McKinsey, by 2025, there will be an expected increase in demand from younger consumers as well as those shopping domestically, amid continuing restrictions on international travel and the rise of domestic duty-free zones in China.

(Photo courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Instagram page)

Related articles:

The luxury industry landscape in Southeast Asia

Opinion: A new era for luxury

Luxury's latest gambit: riding the guochao wave