Porsche veers towards younger SEA consumers, aims to be more accessible with new studio

Porsche has unveiled its second Southeast Asia Porsche Studio located in Hanoi, Vietnam, looking to highlight the brand's craftsmanship, heritage and values in the country. The studio is said to exhibit the brand’s heritage, and allows consumers to learn more about the company’s "innovative spirit, commitment to sustainability and their drive towards electromobility". Besides exhibiting its cars, the brand has also included a dedicated space for art installations and creative exhibitions by local artists that reflect the company’s values. This space can also serve as a platform for changing events.

Additionally, Porsche's new studio also offers a separate area for the configuration and purchase of Porsche sports cars, where customers can be attended to in a private atmosphere. Using augmented reality, Porsche also has a special table that serves as a projection surface for viewing the configured vehicle in its new studio. According to a press release, Porsche looks to attract younger audience in Vietnam with its new studio.

In a statement to MARKETING-INTERACTIVE, Porsche Asia Pacific spokesperson's said the purpose of the Porsche Studio is to make the brand more accessible. It aims to be at where its customers are, and reach new fans and target groups, especially in growth markets such as Southeast Asia.

"The year 2020 challenged us as a brand that’s all about experiences. It forced us to go new ways, such as launching our first all-electric sports car, the Porsche Taycan, virtually; or shifting from the racing of our sports cars on a track to esports competitions instead. However, going increasingly digital also allowed us to engage with new audiences, turning the challenge into an exciting opportunity," the spokesperson said. The brand is also seeing more female owners, younger-aged drivers, and hopes to further grow these segments. According to the spokesperson, formats such as the Porsche Studio allow us to validate the initial exposure as it lets visitors further immerse themselves in our brand.

Besides Vietnam, Porsche has also launched other studios in Asia such as in Thailand, China, Korea, and Taiwan. Although there are no concrete plans to expand into other markets, Porsche's spokesperson said it will roll out "the thinking behind the concept" across its retail locations in the long-term.

Arthur Willmann, CEO of Porsche Asia Pacific, said: “Porsche and Hanoi are both sustained by their traditions, and dedicated to innovating and evolving with the times. Hanoi’s young population makes it a very dynamic and vibrant place, and it inspired us in identifying this thriving city as the ideal location for the region’s second Porsche Studio, especially with Vietnam as one of our fastest-growing markets."

Andreas Klingler, general director of Porsche Vietnam, added that passion and fascination for the Porsche brand and our sports cars have been "rising considerably over the past few years" in Vietnam. Having a Porsche Studio then brings the brand closer to the people, giving new enthusiasts and the Porsche community a shared social space to get to know the brand better.

Moving forward, Porsche's spokesperson said a key task for the brand will be to remain clearly positioned and differentiated. It will be increasing focus on community building and a further development of its customer touchpoints, such as the Porsche Studio concept. "As the Porsche brand, we want to have a place in the hearts and the minds of our fans; the feeling of making a dream come true," the spokesperson added.

Additionally, Porsche will be veering towards electrical vehicles, aiming to have 80% of its cars electrically-powered by 2030. It has kickstarted this goal by with its first all-electric sports car, the Porsche Taycan in 2020. Along with it, Porsche has also launched two e-bikes at the same time: the eBike Sport and the eBike Cross.

