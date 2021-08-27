Poh Heng fronts Kumar and local icons in new campaign as part of diversity push

Homegrown jeweller Poh Heng has engaged comedian Kumar (pictured right) as one of the three influencers to front its latest collection inspired by the iconic Peranakan tile. In an interview with MARKETING-INTERACTIVE, Pamela Seow, assistant GM at Poh Heng Jewellery, explained that Kumar resonates with the authenticity of Poh Heng's Legacy collection and the heritage it stands for. "His bold, unapologetic humour is a legacy that Singaporeans are definitely familiar with," she explained.

Joining Kumar in the campaign are lawyer and beauty queen Nuraliza Osman (pictured left) and banker Germaine Fraser (pictured right). According to Seow, Poh Heng is a familiar brand to Nuraliza and she has treasured the brand's jewellery pieces since her childhood. Meanwhile, Fraser has a love for all things sparkly and appreciates the rich culture Poh Heng Legacy showcases. Seow added that she is familiar with the craft and commitment in pieces by Poh Heng and the legacy she wishes to leave is a life that brings joy and positivity to others.

Poh Heng has a history of working with diverse talents to front its campaigns and this time around, Seow explained that the three influencers were selected for being diverse strong and iconic in their own ways. She added that the trio were also engaged for their relevance with its brand values, their passion for jewellery, and the legacies that they are building for themselves. As a homegrown brand, Seow said it is conscious in its decisions of the individuals that represent the brand and campaigns, ensuring that they represent all Singaporeans.

At the same time, the trio is of diverse ethnicities and backgrounds, ranging from law, beauty, entertainment and finance. "Each of them is also making strides in their respective fields, leaving a legacy that ties in perfectly with Poh Heng's collection," she said.

Earlier this year, Poh Heng launched its "Created for Love" campaign amplifying its intentions of creating love for everyone regardless of their race, religion or background. The campaign, which included a video titled "Our Singapore Wedding Story", on several platforms, including local TV channels and video streaming sites. In 2018, it also ran an ad campaign featuring couples of the same sex.

Aside from working with Kumar, Nuraliza and Fraser, Poh Heng also collaborated with local family business Cheng Yew Heng Candy Factory to produce boxes of exclusive Peranakan-inspired Jewels Rock Sugar Sticks set filled with glittering "jewelled" sticks of rock candy in uniquely Singaporean flavours such as pandan and gula melaka, with every purchase of the Legacy Collection.

Seow said that Cheng Yew Heng Candy Factory's values of quality products paired with innovative ideas were key to their partnership. The candy store will retail the exclusively-produced Peranakan-inspired Jewels Rock Sugar Sticks set soon as well. For this campaign, Poh Heng engaged in advertorials with key media, and leveraged Facebook, Instagram and YouTube to maximise its reach. With these partnerships, Poh Heng aims to raise the branding and awareness of the brand among Singaporeans. It also seeks to capture new-age customers by leveraging new age gem stones and partnerships.

To draw these new-age customers, Poh Heng revamped its store at JEM, ensuring it aligns with the brand's legacy as a company that embraces its heritage but evolves with the times. According to Seow, staff will also have tablets on hand as they service customers, allowing easy access to the brand's social media platforms or website to link the digital journey back to the physical store.

