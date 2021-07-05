Pixlr lets you customise and personalise at ease

This article was done in collaboration with Pixlr.

Pixlr has just become even easier for consumers to use as they can now select from hundreds of high quality templates for Instagram, Youtube, Facebook, and your business. Each template is customisable down to every layer, making it easy to personalise individualized templates.

Customised design templates also allow creative individuals to create everything they need in a few clicks - from powerpoint templates, brochure templates, newsletters, business card templates to social media templates and more; find every template for all your graphic design needs right here.

Currently consumers can choose from 15 categories of templates:

Instagram Post

Instagram Story

Youtube Thumbnail

Youtube Art

FB Post

FB Story

Pinterest Pin

Pinterest Long Pin

Twitter Post

Twitter Cover

Roblox

Flyer

Business Card

LinkedIn Company

Simple Collage

Meanwhile, its Focus Studio allows you to add focal points to your images and create beautiful bokeh effects for your portraits and the Dispersion Studio will allow users to create a dramatic effect in your photos.

Pixlr is a cloud-based image editing suite. Meanwhile, its "Pixlr 2021" also includes varied artificial intelligence (AI)-powered improvements that will allow for sleeker edits with new templates and collages, premium designer fonts, "drop-dead gorgeous" effects, as well as a new frame tool and Glitch Studio. Through its new platform, Pixlr aims to put extraordinary design and creative freedom into the hands of everyone.

Pixlr's product suite also includes two free editors, Pixlr X and Pixlr E, as well as its online image library "Stock by Pixlr" that looks to empower everyone to create eye-catching photos, graphic images and memes. According to the platform, Pixlr X and Pixlr E are integrated with AI-powered editing tools to help users modify images easily with effects from cutouts to crops and auto-exposure, enhancing the photo editing and design experience. Among its innovative tools in the editing suite is also Pixlr's proprietary AI background remover tool, which boasts to cut out backgrounds in one click, and enable users to replace backgrounds within seconds.