Pink Dot SG 2020 axes physical event due to large gatherings advisory

For the first time in its 12-year history, Pink Dot will not be held at Hong Lim Park due to the health and safety of the community and Singaporeans.This comes amidst the Ministry of Health (MOH)’s recent advisory in limiting large crowd gathering in close proximity.

The rally will, however, go on in the form of a livestream programme on 27 June. In a Facebook post, organisers of Pink Dot said a meaningful line-up of performances and interactive discussions will keep all entertained and engaged, while further details of the programme will be released at a later date. The organisation has yet to reveal its sponsors and ambassadors for this year's event.

In 2019, the Pink Dot event saw businesses such as ad agencies TSLA, GOVT as well as eateries Bollywood Veggies, Straits Clan and automotive company Alfa Romeo pledge to support the movement.

Shufen Goh, co-founder and principal of R3 who was then sponsoring via nowyourmind; shared with Marketing previously, that her business has prospered from inclusivity, with staff, clients and partners who are part of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community. “So I’m well aware of the discrimination that exists. It means a lot to them that business leaders like myself make a public pledge that we’re supportive,” she added.

The 11th edition in 2019 launched a social media campaign to shine the spotlight on stories of discrimination experienced by LGBTQ Singaporeans. The campaign also aimed at calling the wider community to stand together for a “fairer and more inclusive” Singapore.

The annual Pink Dot rally in 2019 also brought on board ambassadors such as local actress and theatre director Beatrice Chia-Richmond, sibling duo Preeti Nair (better known as Preetipls) a social influencer and musician Subhas Nair, as well as Ah Boys to Men actor and local rapper Tosh Rock (Tosh Zhang). However, shortly after, Tosh stepped down as ambassador after netizens called out the star for his past derogatory comments against homosexuals.

Meanwhile, in 2017, a Pink Dot ad along the escalator in Cathay previously sparked online furore for undermining the concept of family, or disrespecting the individual. The Advertising Standards Authority of Singapore (ASAS) stepped in after being alerted of the ad, and asked Cathay to remove the statement “Supporting the freedom to love”. ASAS cited the Singapore Code of Advertising Practice’s general principles, where advertisements should not “downplay the importance of the family as a unit and foundation of society”.

To this, Cathay and Pink Dot SG responded to ASAS, with the former saying it stands by its previous statement to support an all-inclusive society. Meanwhile, Pink Dot SG argued that it is open to speaking to ASAS and invites them to a frank discussion on this. The non-profit organisation also explained that is message is in line with the shared values of all Singaporeans that place the family as the basic unit of society.

