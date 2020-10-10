PH businesses unite for World Vision’s CSR Summit

When the COVID-19 pandemic started affecting the country, businesses all over the country came up with ways to extend help to those who are in need. The companies’ CSR programs significantly contributed to helping health facilities and frontliners and providing food and financial assistance to affected communities.

Top business leaders in the Philippines are converging to share their experiences and learnings during the pandemic at World Vision’s two-day virtual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Summit on October 13 and 14, 2020. World Vision’s CSR Summit entitled “Doing Good is Good Business” will talk about the value of doing Corporate Social Responsibility amid the pandemic. The speakers of the two-day online event consist of distinguished business leaders in the country.

World Vision is a Christian relief, development, and advocacy organization dedicated to working with children, their families, and communities to overcome poverty and injustice. Inspired by its Christian faith and values, it is dedicated to working with the world’s most vulnerable people. It serves and collaborates with all people regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, or gender.

World Vision’s CSR Summit is free for everyone and will be streamed live on World Vision Philippines YouTube channel on October 13 and 14, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

The first day of the summit will showcase ways on how a business can survive by protecting its stakeholders like suppliers, partners, and employees. The speakers’ line-up includes Ms. Maribeth Marasigan of Aboitiz Foundation, Mr. Guillermo Luz of Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation, Mr. RJ Cabaluna of Grab PH, and Mr. Carlos Barrera of Lazada E-Services Philippines Inc.

Meanwhile, the second day of the conference will talk about how CSR affects brand positioning and awareness, and how to successfully engage the employees, customers, and other stakeholders. Speakers of the second day are Norman Agatep, APR of the Public Relations Society of the Philippines (PRSP), Angela Totanes of Robinsons Supermarket Corporation, Anna Legarda-Locsin of Procter & Gamble, Louisa Mila V. Echevarria of People Management Association of the Philippines, Pamela Donato of Conduent, and Ms. Kit Sison of Willis Towers Watson.

The World Vision CSR Summit will be moderated by Ritzi Villarico-Ronquillo, APR, IABC fellow of PRSP and Aneth Lim, a board trustee of World Vision.

“Corporate social responsibility programs keep the Filipino 'bayanihan' spirit thrive, and World Vision and its partners are honored to present these in the upcoming World Vision CSR Summit. We hope that this will help the business sector and other organizations as they work for communities and the most vulnerable children especially those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Together, we will heal as one,” said Mr. Rommel Fuerte, World Vision national director.