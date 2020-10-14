PGA Tour promotes Chuah Choo Chiang to lead global marcomms for APAC

PGA Tour has promoted Chuah Choo Chiang to the newly created position of senior director, international marketing and communications for Asia Pacific. Chuah told A+M that his job scope will require creative development and implementation of marketing, content and storytelling for the TOUR, as well as amplifying its players' brands. This will be done through content that the wider team produces on a daily and weekly basis during tournament weeks on TOUR.

Chuah will also ensure that his team helps drive fan growth in key international markets within the Asia Pacific region for the PGA Tour, while continuing on-going efforts to increase media exposure and engagements for the TOUR. Based in Malaysia, he reports to Jamie Kennedy, VP, international marketing and communications, and Laura Neal, senior VP, media content and communications. The Asia Pacific team comprises three other individuals based in China, Japan and the US and they will report to Chuah.

The tournaments in Asia comprise THE CJ CUP in Korea, ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in Japan and World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions in China. "With golf’s growth in Asia, I am truly passionate and excited in wanting to tell the unending success stories of our three premier tournaments in Asia, our talented Asian athletes and how the TOUR positively impacts the communities that we visit through charitable activations and community engagement," Chuah said.

He added that ultimately, this role will enable the team to better collaborate, consolidate and amplify all the storytelling efforts that it produces every week on platforms around Asia Pacific that will make the most impact to existing fans while attracting new audiences.

Prior to his latest role, Chuah was senior director, communications for more than three years and worked primarily on all communications matters and media operations for the TOUR's Asia tournaments. He also worked at the Asian Tour for more than 12 years as director of communications. Before heading into the marketing and communications space, Chuah was a deputy sports editor at The Sun newspaper and a sports journalist at The Star, his LinkedIn said.

