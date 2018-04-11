PGA TOUR drops 20-year tagline

After two decades, PGA TOUR has launched a new campaign called “Live Under Par”, moving away from its iconic and longest-running theme and tagline “These Guys Are Good”, which debuted in 1997. It was also developed by Troika, a LA-based agency.

The campaign plays on the idea of golf’s unique scoring language and looks to portray the “relentless pursuit of excellence” by TOUR players, both competitively and in how they embrace the values of the game like sportsmanship and respect. It also looks to showcase PGA TOUR’s ingrained mission of giving back, a statement on its website read.

As part of the current integrated marketing strategy of the TOUR, the campaign aims to reach beyond the core golf fan and attract new and diverse fan segments to the sport. It will also serve as a call to action for dedicated golf fans to share their passion for golf and invite newcomers.

It will debut with a combination of television, digital, social, print, radio and advertising, along with tournament activation and support of PGA TOUR players, along with a micro site. One of the first initiatives included relaxing cell phone and social media guidelines at tournaments – providing both fans and players with the opportunity to create and share personally captured content.

Watch its spot here:

Joe Arcuri, CMO of the PGA TOUR said in a statement that the new campaign captures not just a way to play, but a way to be.

“The ‘Live Under Par’ campaign goes beyond capturing the incredible ability of PGA TOUR players to score below par each week by showcasing and celebrating that same attitude of excellence that exists between players, players with fans, and players interacting with communities and charities,” Arcuri said.

“The campaign provides fans with new ways to engage in all the PGA TOUR has to offer and celebrates the shared mindset and spirit behind the constant pursuit of greatness. ‘Live Under Par’ is unique to the game, but with meaning that resonates far beyond it,” Gilbert Haslam, executive creative director, Troika, said.