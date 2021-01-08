Pepsi names K-pop girl group BLACKPINK Asia brand ambassadors

Pepsi has jumped on the K-pop hype by naming BLACKPINK its Asia Pacific brand ambassador. Pepsi will work with the K-pop girl group for its "Go all in for what you love" campaign to encourage the Gen Z to be bold and push the boundaries of possibility when it comes to pursuing their passion in life.

PepsiCo's senior marketing director, Asia Pacific, Salman Butt, said BLACKPINK perpetuates a uniquely youthful attitude and zest for life that perfectly embodies the Pepsi brand. Butt added that the group's story of grit, tenacity and resilience over the years to realise its dream is exactly the admirable traits that can resonate with the younger generation and inspire them to emulate their idols.

Under the partnership, Pepsi and BLACKPINK have co-produced an ad and a 360-degree marketing campaign will launch alongside to raise brand awareness through various media platforms. At the same time, limited-edition products featuring BLACKPINK members will launch in all participating 7-11 outlets in Malaysia and Singapore. According to Pepsi, the products will contain a distinct visual language expressing a daring and bold attitude.

Meanwhile, PepsiCo's beverage marketing lead Jennifer Lee, told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that the collaboration runs until July and it worked with BBDO China and Thailand for the commercial, which will run on digital, TV, OOH, and in stores. While she declined to reveal the monetary cost of the partnership, Lee said it was signed regionally together with other markets and the company seeks to grow its Gen Z consumer base. Additionally, on-ground activations and other engagement activities with BLACKPINK fans in Malaysia and Singapore will also be carried out, with more details to be announced later on. Lee was appointed to her role last November and currently leads the beverages marketing function for PepsiCo's MAPS/Asia business, which includes Malaysia, Singapore, Mongolia, Brunei and Pacific Island.

BLACKPINK has been a hit with fans and brands alike in Asia, inking partnerships with companies such as KBank, Shopee, Kia, and Malaysian university INTI. One of its members, Lisa, was also named global ambassador of beauty brand MAC last year.

