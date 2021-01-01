Pauline Lopez among top taekwondo jins tapped in Hasbro-World Taekwondo Federation partnership

Hasbro proudly announces a multi-territory partnership that will see its popular animated super hero property, PJ Masks, join forces with the World Taekwondo Federation for an exciting new partnership designed to engage children around the world in taekwondo through an exciting collaborative campaign. Get Active with the PJ Masks will span multiple markets and feature 12 World Taekwondo top athletes, including the Philippines’ two-time Southeast Asian Games gold medallist and Asian Games bronze medallist, Pauline Lopez.

The campaign aims to combine the global appeal of the popular animated series with the fun and accessibility of taekwondo to encourage children to take part in the sport. A unique digital tutorial series and an interactive website have been created to help young fans of World Taekwondo and PJ Masks get active, have fun, and master their own taekwondo-inspired superpowers.

“There couldn’t be a better time to get kids active and excited about sport and movement,” said eOne’s Rebecca Harvey, EVP global marketing, family & brands. “Action, heroism and integrity are central to the PJ Masks brand, and these values are perfectly aligned with the World Taekwondo Federation’s mission to teach taekwondo to kids around the world and channel their youthful energy into skills that will build strength and resilience.”

Taekwondo heroes from 12 countries have been selected as ‘Get Active’ hero ambassadors to create 12 Let’s Get Active taekwondo movements that will encourage children to try and recreate them at home. They are Bianca Walkden (Great Britain), Dae-hoon Lee (Korea), Hatice Kubra Ilgun (Turkey), Jingyu Wu (China), Joel Gonzalez (Spain), Magda Wiet Henin (France), Maria Espinoza (Mexico), Milena Titoneli (Brazil), Panipak Wongpattanakit (Thailand), Pauline Lopez (Philippines), Tahir Guelec (Germany) and Vito Dell’Aquilla (Italy).

One by one, the Get Active ambassadors will share their created movements on World Taekwondo ‘s social media accounts, as well as their own.

The partnership aims to amplify the reach of both brands and increase participation of the sport in the 3-8 year-old age group through a reward-focused syllabus that teaches coordination and discipline skills.

World Taekwondo president Dr. Chungwon Choue commented, “We are delighted to partner with Hasbro to bring together our shared values and the skills of our world and Olympic stars. World Taekwondo is committed to connecting with young people around the world and getting them to practice taekwondo and live healthy lifestyles. Partnering with the most loved and internationally-recognised children’s shows in the world is an excellent opportunity to demonstrate how fun and rewarding taekwondo can be. I want to thank each of these World Taekwondo Heroes for bringing smiles to the faces of children and families everywhere”.