Pan Pacific Hotels checks in with PRecious Communications across APAC

Pan Pacific Hotel Group has appointed integrated communications consultancy PRecious Communications to handle PR strategy, planning and counsel in Asia Pacific. The appointment follows a pitch held in March and April this year and is for a year covering Pan Pacific Hotels Group and its portfolio of brands: Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL COLLECTION and PARKROYAL.

Pan Pacific Hotel Group's spokesperson told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that PRecious demonstrated its solid experience in the hospitality industry as well as its strong corporate and business acumen on a cross-regional scale. "With these, the team developed a creative approach to address both the corporate and consumer needs across the three brands, and the proposal was well-received within the Group," the spokesperson added.

Pan Pacific Hotels Group is the hotel subsidiary of property company, UOL Group Limited. The group owns and manages approximately 50 hotels, resorts and serviced suites under its three brands: Pan Pacific Hotels and Resorts, PARKROYAL COLLECTION Hotels and Resorts and PARKROYAL Hotels and Resorts. The group said that collectively, the three brands have close to 15,000 rooms across Asia, Oceania, North America and Europe.

The appointment comes about two months after Pan Pacific Hotels Group appointed Publicis Groupe’s Digitas as its CRM agency globally. Digitas's CXP arm currently focuses on understanding customer behaviours using data insights, which in turn informs the hotel group the customer journeys and engagement programmes. Separately, PRecious Communications also expanded into Malaysia in January last year.

