Pan Pacific Hotels Group checks in with agency partner to build CRM momentum

Pan Pacific Hotels Group has appointed Publicis Groupe’s Digitas as its CRM agency following a pitch. Servicing the client will be the CXP arm of Digitas, which focuses on understanding customer behaviours using data insights, which in turn informs the customer journeys and engagement programmes.

As the new CRM agency, Digitas will put the customer at the centre and conduct programme orchestration that includes customer journey mapping, email marketing strategy and creative as well as assume CRM operations such as data monitoring, marketing operations, technical and maintenance support.

Cinn Tan, chief sales and marketing officer, Pan Pacific Hotels Group said the group is on a steady momentum to build up its customers insights to speak meaningfully to guests through their online journey.

“We are delighted to partner with Digitas for our CRM and digitalization strategy. Having a partner who understands our needs is critical as we expand our portfolio expeditiously in the next two years and moving towards our goal as a trusted global hospitality group,” Tan said.

Rika Sharma, managing director Singapore and ASEAN, Digitas said the hospitality sector has been hard hit and therefore it will be key for modern hoteliers to place importance on building a single customer view to elevate O2O personalised touchpoints and re-establish guest trust.

Headquartered in Singapore, Pan Pacific Hotels Group comprises of three brands Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL COLLECTION, and PARKROYAL. The Group owns and manages over 50 hotels, resorts, and serviced suites including those under development over 30 cities across Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Last year, the group also won two gold awards for the categories Excellence in Data-Driven Marketing and Excellence in eCommerce Marketing.

Owning multiple hotels in the region under its Pan Pacific and PARKROYAL brands, Pan Pacific Hotels Group has been actively looking to grow its market share in an increasingly competitive environment leveraging on its first-party data.





