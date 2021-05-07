P&G pays tribute to parents in Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games campaign

Procter & Gamble (P&G) has launched a short film "Love Leads to Good" in line with its Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 campaign. The campaign was inspired by the Olympic and Paralympic athletes who are stepping up to take action for good, making a positive difference in their communities.

The film celebrates the important role all parents have in raising their children to be good. According to P&G, it is in those quiet moments of teaching over a lifetime that develops a child "into a champion – as an athlete – and as a human being". The film depicts how the choice to take action to be a good person reflects the lessons viewers have been taught by their loved ones. The video has garnered over 6,300 views on YouTube at the time of writing.

In celebration of the athletes who show their goodness on and off the field of play, P&G also launched the film “Your Goodness is Your Greatness”. Narrated from the perspective of parents, the film features Olympic and Paralympic athletes who are leading with love and showing the world that the true measure of greatness is goodness. U.S. athletes in the film include six-time track and field Olympic Gold medalist Allyson Felix; four-time surfing world champion Carissa Moore; and basketball Olympic Gold medalist, Elena Delle Donne. The video received over 2800 views on YouTube at the time of writing.

“Over the past decade, we have been honoured and humbled to tell the stories of amazing athletes and the families who have supported them on the journey to achieving their Olympic and Paralympic dreams,” Marc Pritchard, P&G chief brand officer, said.

“When those dreams were put on hold in 2020, we were inspired as they moved beyond their own disappointment and stepped up to help others and serve their communities. By putting others above themselves and lending their time, talent, and resources to help those in need - these accomplished athletes show that their goodness is their greatness,” Pritchard said.

“Love Leads to Good” and “Your Goodness is Your Greatness” build upon the “Thank You, Mom” campaign and include a call to action to lead with love through acts of good. Both films will appear in full form digitally or in the short form on television in more than 15 countries.“Love Leads to Good” and “Your Goodness is Your Greatness” can be viewed on P&G’s YouTube channel.

P&G’s campaign also includes a documentary-style film series entitled “Good is Gold,” which tells the moving, real-life stories of four Olympic and Paralympic athletes and hopefuls as they take action against bias and inequality. The series includes the stories of Tom Daley (Great Britain, diving), Zeina Nassar (Germany, boxing) and two US track and field athletes: Allyson Felix (six-time Olympic gold medalist) and Scout Basset (paralympian).

Prior to this, in October 2020, P&G unveiled plans to invest up to SG$50 million in total business expenditure in Singapore linked to new digital capabilities, as well as train over 50 employees to take on new digital roles over the next three years. This is part of its iFuture digital capability programme that was launched then, which is in collaboration with the Singapore Economic Development Board. The programme is aimed to further accelerate digital innovation in Singapore. Through iFuture, P&G worked to advance smart capabilities and tools to position Singapore and P&G for resilience and future success.

