Oglivy nabs former global head of Deloitte Digital as new CEO

Ogilvy has appointed Andy Main as its CEO. Main (pictured) was the former global head of Deloitte Digital and principal at Deloitte, and will succeed John Seifert, who announced his plans to step down in April after 41 years with Ogilvy, including five as CEO. Main will begin the transition to join Oglivy at the end of July.

Andy took the helm at Deloitte Digital in 2014. During his tenure, Deloitte Digital made the first move by consultancy firms into creative services with the acquisition of multiple creative agencies, beginning a trend that has reshaped the industry, the press statement said. He has more than 25 years of consulting experience working with Fortune 500 brands to modernise businesses and bring new ideas to market quickly.

Main began his career with Andersen Consulting and moved to Deloitte Consulting in 1999 as a Principal in the Hi-Tech Practice. He has also previously served on Deloitte Consulting’s board of directors.

Seifert said he was grateful to have spent the past 41 years with Ogilvy, and been supported by so many generous colleagues and clients. He further added that Main’s personal and professional experiences could not be more relevant for the ongoing transformation of Ogilvy and WPP at a moment of extraordinary change and opportunity in our industry.

“My partners and I are very excited to have someone of Main’s character and accomplishments join Ogilvy and lead our global creative network into the future (our founder would approve… and be incredibly proud that another Scot is at the helm). I will partner with Main through the rest of the year to ensure a seamless transition for our people and clients,” Main added.

Main said Oglivy was a name “synonymous with creative and strategic excellence”, and he was honoured to become the company’s next CEO, adding that the company had a great opportunity to help clients deliver sustainable growth by using its creative genius to transform not only brands but entire businesses.

“We must also be a company with a clear culture of belonging where talented people from under-represented groups are championed and supported throughout their careers, and given the chance to reach the very highest levels of the organization. Ogilvy will play its full part in implementing WPP’s clear and unequivocal commitment to anti-racism—with the recognition that we will be judged not by our words, but our actions. I look forward to working with the fantastic people at Ogilvy and the wider WPP team,” Main added.

Meanwhile Mark Read, CEO of WPP said Main was one of the industry’s most admired leaders who demonstrated the effectiveness of blending creative, technology and consulting services. He further added that Main’s belief in the “power of creativity to transform businesses and the importance of people and culture in organisations” aligned closely with the company’s vision for WPP and its agencies.

“Seifert joined Ogilvy as a summer intern in Los Angeles in 1979 and for the subsequent 41 years has dedicated himself to the success of the business. I would like to thank him for his tremendous leadership,” Read added.

