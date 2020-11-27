NTUC FairPrice and Wah!Banana troop bring you 5 types of Christmas shoppers

Supermarket chain NTUC FairPrice has unveiled a new festive campaign called “A FairPrice Christmas Made in Singapore” featuring the cast of popular YouTube channel “Wah!Banana”. Developed by Havas Media in conjunction with Iris Worldwide, the campaign anchors around a five-minute long video that features five types of Christmas shoppers one can find during the festive season, in a light-hearted, comic manner.

Revolving around the idea of preparing for a Christmas dinner, the video shows five friends of different personas having a shopping spree in NTUC FairPrice. The five characters were: the Merry Maker, an enthusiastic person who takes charge of the party; the Classy Buddy, the friend who is interested in the finest classic Christmas spreads; the Easygoing Pal, someone who brings joy to the party without any fuss; the Super Local, the person who is inclined to local products when it comes to food and drinks; and the Trends Guru, someone who is always in touch with the latest trends.

At the time of writing, the video has garnered over 140,000 views and 5,900 likes on Wah!Banana’s YouTube channel.

Aside from the video, the cast of Wah!Banana was also featured in above-the-line materials, including social, programmatic, display, video and bus shelter panels. To further engage audiences, interactive Instagram filters, quizzes and a Spotify playlist were also created for users to discover which persona they belong to.

Lynn Chong, deputy director, channel marketing (retail business), FairPrice Group, said: “Shopping for Christmas dinner is one of the highlights of the festive season and as such it was the perfect moment to showcase all the unique services that FairPrice has to offer. This redefines the supermarket experience and also demonstrates our unrelenting commitment to innovation and customer-centricity.”

Angela Lee, associate director and account lead for FairPrice, added that the campaign aims to cut through all the noise during the festive period, and showcase FairPrice’s diverse offerings in an entertaining way that appeals to locals. “The launch film is indeed striking a fun chord with consumers, and we hope it continues to bring smiles to end a rather tough year,” Lee said.

“We were hyped with the collaboration because both FairPrice and Wah!Banana are local brands and we had an opportunity to celebrate Christmas the local way,” Lingyi Xiong, producer of Wah!Banana said.

This isn't NTUC FairPrice's first attempt at going local. Earlier in October, the supermarket chain unveiled a campaign titled "FairPrice Tikam Tikam Scratch, Collect & Win Draw", which was inspired by the game of Tikam-Tikam (which means “random pick” in Malay) that was popular among children in the 1950s to 1970s. In doing so, it aimed to engage its consumers with a local gamification play with a touch of the yesteryear.

Meanwhile for National Day, it also encouraged Singaporeans to cook up dishes that best represent Singapore with a social activation contest. Additionally, NTUC FairPrice also curated four different recipes under SG$12 in collaboration with The Burning Kitchen for locals to try. Dishes include Bubur Cha Cha inspired by the Dragon Playground and Teriyaki chicken rice from Changi Airport.

Related Articles:

KFC and NTUC FairPrice next to tease Apple's new iPhone

FairPrice Finest curates 3 dedicated Spotify playlists for dining moods

NTUC FairPrice expands in-store ad solutions

