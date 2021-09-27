NTUC FairPrice puts witty twist to SG street names with food items

Supermarket chain NTUC FairPrice has put a witty twist to Singapore street names in its latest Facebook post by combining the street name with a picture of an item it sells. For example, it joined the street name "Admiralty" with the word "Admi" and an image of a roti prata packaging. It also integrated the beverage Qoo into the street name "Bencoolen" and Lay's into "Boon Lay". The company first posted the images with the hashtag #EverywhereAlsoSeeFood on its Facebook on 23 September, and it currently has 2,307 shares.

Thereafter, netizens reacted positively to the post with many praising FairPrice's marketing team for its creativity. One netizen even added that he looks forward to seeing more refreshing content on the brand's social media platforms. At the same time, netizens also challenged NTUC FairPrice to come up with more witty adaptations of street names with some throwing out places such as Siglap, Seng Kang, Sembawang and Woodlands. NTUC FairPrice gamely accepted the challenge and responded to the comments with its own twist to the street names.

Winston Tay, social media lead of NTUC FairPrice, told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that the idea behind the Facebook post was to build a stronger connection with the public using inspiration from common places or names known to home. With the post, Tay hopes that shoppers would think of home when shopping for groceries, especially since NTUC FairPrice is a homegrown brand. Since NTUC FairPrice is already an established name in Singapore, Tay said the team did not think of creating brand awareness for the company with this post. Instead, it was a way to reach out to the public in a fun and engaging manner.

Meanwhile, NTUC FairPrice also trendjacked the latest release of the Apple iPhone 13. On 17 September, the team released an image of the New Zealand Pacific Rose Apple - 13s (large), saying that there was no need to pre-order. It then followed up with a Facebook post saying: "If you thought we were kidding yesterday...#NotiPhone13". This promoted several hilarious comments from netizens who joined in on the fun.

One netizen asked if the apples come in gold and NTUC FairPrice responded: "Those are pears bro". Another also asked about the difference in specifications between the Apple - 13s (large) and the 12s (large).

This is not the first time the supermarket chain has taken a creative approach for its marketing. In June, NTUC FairPrice put a creative spin to outfits worn by local celebrities' fashion at the Star Awards, an award ceremony hosted by Mediacorp for its Chinese TV and radio programmes. In a Facebook and Instagram post, FairPrice compared the outfits of three celebrities (Elvin Ng, Chantelle Ng, and Joel Choo) to similar food and beverages such as a raspberry dessert, donuts and, and local drink iced teh (or tea). The post was also accompanied by the text: "If only there’s a category for most deliciously dressed. Here are our top few picks; who do you think would win?"

In a statement to MARKETING-INTERACTIVE, a spokesperson from FairPrice said the food items featured were inspired by the typical dessert recipe content that it publishes on its social media channels, and the ingredients to make them are available in its stores. "Our iced teh take on Choo is a hat tip to our sister business unit Kopitiam and Foodfare," the spokesperson added.

Also in January this year, the company launched an augmented reality game which requires users to shout at its very own FairPrice lion dance filter on Instagram. The filter showed a lion dance character with the player's face on it, and the louder the players shout, the higher the lion will jump. The objective was to get the lion to jump past as many pillars without falling into the spaces in between.

Its spokesperson told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE previously that since Chinese New Year is always associated to be loud, fun coupled with loads of cheers, the team knew a usual filter will not going to be able to deliver as much fun and engagement as a voice-activating one.

Power up your PR and communications efforts today with MARKETING-INTERACTIVE's PR Asia Week on 1 and 2 December. Learn ways to build an evidence-based practice, up the ante on your strategies, and be head and shouldersabove your competition. Click here to register today!

Related articles:

FairPrice takes shoppers on local farm tours in latest in-store gamification push

NTUC FairPrice dethrones Singapore Airlines to rank most talked about brand in SGNTUC

FairPrice thinks out of the box marrying voice-activation with AR this CNY



