Ninja Van's commercial chief Winston Seow takes on new marketing title

Ninja Van's chief commercial officer, Winston Seow, has taken on the new title of chief marketing and enablement officer. His responsibilities remain unchanged, with Seow (pictured) still managing marketing, communications, sales capabilities enablement, and insights initiatives across the business. He is also responsible for driving the strategic direction of Ninja Van’s self-serve sales channels, playing a key role in the company's customer acquisition and retention efforts across the region.

Seow told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that he plans to utilise marketing as a discovery mechanism to create customers and creating programmes, tools, solutions to unlock value for both new and existing customers. Driven by the desire to build brands and be part of a promising business, Seow hopes to shape consumer mindsets by positioning Ninja Van as a hassle-free logistics business in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

Prior to Ninja Van, Seow was brand general manager, Lancôme and Clarisonic at L'Oréal Singapore. He has amassed over 10 years of experience in brand management and consumer marketing; having developed and executed marketing initiatives at world-class brands such as Yahoo!, and Asia Pacific Breweries.

The express logistics company was recently listed as one of the top 15 startups in Singapore by LinkedIn, which was created using proprietary LinkedIn data - ranging from employment growth to company engagement, to job interest and attraction of top talent. The brand also partnered with Night Owl Cinematics last April to launch #SGPAYSITFORWARD, an initiative aimed to encourage Singaporeans to support the vulnerable communities during the pandemic. Conceptualised and executed in a week, the initiative was the brainchild of Ninja Van CEO Lai Chang Wen, and NOC CEO Chan Sylvia. The campaign was supported by local media companies such as GOODSTUPH and SGAG, as well as a list of Singapore-headquartered companies, such as Carousell, Kinohimitsu, Love Bonito, and ShopBack.

Separately, on a local level in Singapore, Ninja Van is taking active steps to tackle cash-on-delivery scams. Earlier this week, it partnered with Aidha, an organisation that reaches out to domestic workers, to launch a series of educational workshops. According to the company, migrant workers and domestic helpers are two groups of consumers to often opt for cash-on-delivery parcels. More than 60% of such parcels are sent to migrant workers' dormitories, as compared to non-dormitory areas.

To further support this hypothesis, Ninja Van also carried out a survey with Aidha members before the workshop. The survey revealed that 62% will opt for cash-on-delivery while shopping online, yet 64% of this group are unaware of what these types of scams are.

Moving forward, Ninja Van plans to reach out to more organisations that work with migrant workers and domestic helpers to collaborate on the educational initiative. It will also be working with the Singapore Police Force and the National Crime Prevention Council to create and cross share resources such as flyers and social media content to raise awareness on online and cash-on-delivery scams.

